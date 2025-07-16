Hill talk

House Armed Services Committee Democrats criticize Pentagon for rogue moves on Ukraine

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA): ‘We have one commander in chief. It’s not Bridge Colby or Pete Hegseth’

Members of the House Armed Services Committee sparred on Tuesday at their annual meeting on the National Defense Authorization Act, the massive annual defense and national security policy legislation, over reportedly rogue actions by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth...