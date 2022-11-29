Worthy Reads

⚽ Football Fan: Jason Rezaian, The Washington Post‘s Global Opinions writer and former Tehran correspondent, explains why — despite his natural inclination to support the U.S. soccer team — he’s rooting for Team Iran in their World Cup match. “The people of Iran are months into nationwide protests demanding fundamental change today to the way their country is ruled. At its heart, what’s happening in Iran is a freedom and equality movement. Protesters’ goals are in line with U.S. ideals and liberal values generally, and their success would be a major blow to the worldwide authoritarian wave of recent years. This moment deserves attention, and no global stage is bigger than the World Cup. Billions will be watching. The longer Iran stays in, the more recognition its people and their movement will receive.” [WashPost]

⚠️ Regional Reaction: In The Jerusalem Post, the Cambridge Middle East and North Africa Forum’s Ahmed Buhejji, a ​​second secretary at Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cautions that Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netnyahu’s choice of coalition partners could impact Israel’s relationships in the region. “The Abraham Accords emerged following Netanyahu’s initial threats to annex parts of the West Bank in 2020. Both Gulf and other Arab States stand by the two-states solution, with some still demanding a final status agreement of this before initiating the normalization of diplomatic ties with Israel, especially Saudi Arabia, the beating heart of the Muslim world. If the new four-party coalition government shows signs of returning to the 2020 annexation plan, this would be seen as an exceptionally offensive move. Considering the context of the accords, Israel’s new partners would have no choice but to put the rapprochement on hold.” [JPost]

🍽️ Table Talk: In CNN, Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration’s Middle East envoy, addresses the former president’s controversial dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. “​​I have seen President Trump speak strongly against antisemitism, and I have seen him harshly condemn antisemites over the years. Those statements were often not well-reported, but they occurred. President Trump has also been an incredible friend to Israel, which was founded as the Jewish state in 1948. He established history-altering policies that tremendously benefited Israel and some of its Arab neighbors. But the question I am addressing is not about President Trump’s long, extremely positive record with respect to Israel and the Jewish people. The question I am addressing is what I thought of President Trump having dinner with haters such as Fuentes and West. I think it’s a straightforward answer — it should not have happened. Period. I hope President Trump condemns Fuentes, West and their ilk for what they are — haters of Jews and haters of the foundations of the United States of America. People like Fuentes are dangerous to the United States. The President Trump that I know would recognize that and issue this condemnation.” [CNN]

✡️ Ominous Times:The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg warns that Kanye West and Nick Fuentes’ recent dinner with former President Donald Trump is emblematic of the ways in which antisemitism has crept into the American mainstream. “Ye is launching a vanity presidential campaign run by the far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, who recently wrote on Telegram, ‘We’re done putting Jewish interests first.’ After buying Twitter, Elon Musk enthusiastically welcomed both Trump and Ye back to the platform, and has been tiptoing up to the edge of antisemitism himself. On Sunday, he tweeted that Alexander Vindman, the Jewish retired Army officer who testified about Trump’s attempt to extort Ukraine’s president, is both ‘puppet & puppeteer,’ echoing an old antisemitic trope about Jews pulling the strings behind world events. On Monday, Musk tweeted an image of the alt-right symbol Pepe the Frog. For most of my adult life, antisemites — with exceptions like Pat Buchanan and Mel Gibson — have lacked status in America. The most virulent antisemites tended to hate Jews from below, blaming them for their own failures and disappointments. Now, however, anti-Jewish bigotry, or at least tacit approval of anti-Jewish bigotry, is coming from people with serious power: the leader of a major political party, a famous pop star, and the world’s richest man.” [NYTimes]

👩 Mayim’s Mood: The Wall Street Journal‘s Chavie Lieber talks to actress and “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik about breakfast, naps and her favorite Jewish holiday. “I really enjoy the focus and concentration in Yom Kippur,” Bialik said. “I usually spend that day completely off my phone and just praying, meditating, sleeping and hanging out with my kids, and it’s really a great day.” [WSJ]