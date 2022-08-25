nuclear option

Lapid says U.S., West ignoring own red lines to reach ‘bad deal’ with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Israeli officials have ramped up their warnings this week against a return to the nuclear deal, with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid holding a press conference with international media based in Israel on Wednesday in which he emphasized that the U.S. and the West are ignoring their own red lines in order to sign “a very bad deal,” that will fail to curb Tehran’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.

State of play: Lapid’s press conference came hours before the U.S. submitted its response to the latest proposal put forth by E.U. negotiators. The U.S. response was given to the Europeans, who in turn passed it along to Tehran. Iranian officials will now review the American response and give one of their own.

Capitulating to Iran: Lapid said that the new agreement, which according to media reports this week is close to being finalized, must not be accepted as it is currently written. “In our eyes, it does not meet the standards set by President Biden himself: preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state,” the prime minister continued, accusing the U.S. and the West of capitulating to Iranian demands and being willing to reach an agreement at any cost. “This is not the first time this has happened,” continued Lapid, who replaced Prime Minister Naftali Bennett two months ago as Israel heads to another national election in November. “The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves.”

Terror funding: Israel believes that the deal being formulated will remove key sanctions that have effectively crippled Iran’s economy, allowing an estimated $100 billion to flow into the country’s coffers. That money won’t go to schools or hospitals, Lapid said, but to “undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe.” “This money will fund the Revolutionary Guards. It will fund the Basij [a paramilitary militia], who oppress the Iranian people. It will fund more attacks on American bases in the Middle East. It will be used to strengthen Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad. This money will go to the people who are trying to kill authors and thinkers in New York,” he said, referring to the recent attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, adding, “And of course, it will be used to strengthen Iran’s nuclear program.”

Urgent meeting: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will arrive in the U.S. on Thursday for meetings with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as well as CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla.

