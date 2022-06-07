primary colors

In Orange County, a controversial challenger threatens to boot Young Kim from the ballot

Rep. Young Kim, Greg Raths

An Orange County, Calif., congressional primary has turned into a surprisingly heated contest that could see an incumbent knocked out — and the advance of a candidate who received widespread criticism for comments he made about the influence of the U.S. Jewish community, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.

Verbatim: At a candidate forum hosted by the Orange County Islamic Federation in late May, four-time Republican congressional candidate Greg Raths, the former mayor of Mission Viejo who is running to unseat freshman Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), drew national headlines after a video of him calling out the American Jewish community went viral. “The Jewish community has never given me one dime, so I’m not beholden to them at all,” he said.

Blame game: In a 45-minute conversation with JI last week, Raths attempted to walk back his comments, vowing to be “a little more deliberative in what I say, and I apologize if I offended any Jewish people.” He also claimed his remarks had been misconstrued and that a video of them had been doctored, leaving out the full context of what he said. But what he insisted he said at the candidate forum does not match up with what he actually told audience members.

Spin machine: “I was trying to tell the Muslim community, Islamic community, if you want to get better at national politics, you’ve got to organize,” Raths told JI. “I said, ‘It’s very fractured.’ I said, ‘The only democracy in the Middle East is Israel. And as an American, I have to support — well, I don’t have to, I support Israel because they’re a democracy.’”

State of play: Because of the redistricting process, roughly 80% of the 40th District consists of areas Kim does not currently represent. And the 40th District is more Republican-leaning than her current one, leading Kim to adopt a more stridently conservative tone, while Raths has painted her as insufficiently Republican. “She was representing a multicultural district, and now she’s moving into a more conservative district,” Fred Smoller, associate professor of political science at Chapman University in Orange County, said of Kim. “Primaries bring out the most passionate people, and so the primary will favor a conservative for the Republican nomination.”

Opposing voice: The only Democrat in the race is Asif Mahmood, a physician and longtime political activist. “​​Israel is our ally and we need it there, but we cannot close our eyes for those Palestinian kids,” Mahmood said at the forum. He did not respond directly to what Raths said about the Jewish community but later told JI that he disagreed with Raths’ comments at the forum — “that is not how I feel about that,” he said — and that he hopes to build bridges between religious groups.

Elsewhere in California: We’re keeping an eye on the 37th Congressional District, where Sydney Kamlager is making a play for the seat currently held by Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), who is running for Los Angeles mayor. And in the 42nd District, it’s the battle of the Garcias as Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and California state Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, both Democrats, go head-to-head in a newly formed blue district.