Worthy Reads

✍️ Warring Words: The Atlantic’s Caitlin Flanigan dissects the recent New Yorker profile of Alice Walker, which downplayed the writer’s praise for Holocaust deniers and allegations of antisemitism, even as other writers who’ve expressed racist ideologies have faced repercussions for their beliefs. “Of all the forms of hatred in the world, why is anti-Semitism so often presented as somehow less evil than the others? Alice Walker’s beliefs are every bit as repugnant as Flannery O’Connor’s. Yet even The New Yorker is willing to dismiss them as the consequence of boomerism, of the sorrow and oppression of her youth, of YouTube — as a late-in-life aberration. It is willing to print an assessment of And the Truth Shall Set You Free that describes it as promoting “anti-Semitic crackpottery.” Crackpottery? That’s one way of putting it. I realize now that this phrase includes the only appearance of the term anti-Semitic in the essay. If you didn’t come to this essay with a preexisting understanding of Walker’s hateful ideas, I expect it would be very easy to read these sentences about her beliefs and not really know what they are.” [TheAtlantic]

🗞️ A Times Man: In the latest installation of The Fine Print’s series on newly named New York Times Executive Editor Joe Kahn, Andrew Fedorov chronicles Kahn’s path through some of the country’s most elite educational institutions to China, where he covered Beijing’s rise to global prominence. “Throughout Kahn’s career, he would find his greatest successes in elite enclaves, even in the most far-off locales. Along the way, he found himself surrounded by others who were following neatly proscribed paths to America’s most powerful media institutions. It wasn’t that he was always a ruthless careerist — even when passion caused him to aim lower than the top of a hierarchy, people in power recognized him as one of their own and elevated him beyond his more modest ambitions. Ultimately, his trajectory landed him at the top of American journalism, on the brink of taking over the newsroom of The New York Times from Dean Baquet when his appointment takes effect on June 14. ‘To make it in America, to rise, there has to be some sort of propellant,’ Halberstam wrote. ‘Sheer talent helps, but except in very rare instances, talent is not enough. Money helps, family ties, and connections help.’ And Kahn had plenty of all of the above to ease his ascent.” [TheFinePrint]

🇺🇦 Center of the Storm: Time magazine’s Simon Shuster spent two weeks embedded with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, more than a month and a half into Russia’s invasion of the country. “Outside Ukraine, Zelensky told me, ‘People see this war on Instagram, on social media. When they get sick of it, they will scroll away.’ It’s human nature. Horrors have a way of making us close our eyes. ‘It’s a lot of blood,’ he explains. ‘It’s a lot of emotion.’ Zelensky senses the world’s attention flagging, and it troubles him nearly as much as the Russian bombs. Most nights, when he scans his agenda, his list of tasks has less to do with the war itself than with the way it is perceived. His mission is to make the free world experience this war the way Ukraine does: as a matter of its own survival.” [Time]

🍽️ The (Jewish) Breakfast Club: Over a lunch of bagels, smoked fish and latkes, the Financial Times’ Jemima Kelly meets with The Atlantic’s Jonathan Haidt after the publication of his recent essay over the ideological differences dividing the county. “This is just the kind of food that Haidt would have every Sunday for breakfast as a child growing up in the well-to-do town of Scarsdale, New York, though the fish would have been lox (smoked salmon). It’s a tradition that Haidt, who became an atheist not long after his bar mitzvah, also continues with his 15-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter, feeling that it’s important for them to have a sense of their Jewish identity, as well as their Korean one — his wife, an artist, is Korean-American. Haidt says he had a conventional Jewish-American upbringing — his parents were both the first generation born in the US; all four of his grandparents were born in Russia and eastern Europe — and felt ‘completely assimilated’ into American culture.” [FT]