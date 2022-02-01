👋 Good Tuesday morning!

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he will designate Qatar as a “major non-NATO ally,” calling the move “long overdue.” The announcement came during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House.

That designation enables greater weapons sales as well as increased participation in joint exercises and operations. Other MNNAs include Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Bahrain, Morocco, Pakistan, Kuwait and Tunisia.

UAE Ambassadors Yousef Al Otaiba and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal calling for the U.S. to relist the Houthis as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. “This would help choke off their fi­nan­cial and arms sup­plies with­out re­strict­ing hu­man­i­tar­ian re­lief for the Yemeni peo­ple,” the ambassadors argue. “The Houthis es­sen­tially have des­ig­nated them­selves as ter­ror­ists — the U.N., U.S. and every other re­spon­si­ble na­tion and in­ternational or­ga­ni­za­tion should do the same.”

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, told Jewish Insider that “Iranian pressure” on the Houthis may have prompted the Yemeni militia group’s recent strikes on the United Arab Emirates, which he called “a very dangerous turn of events,” given that the UAE had previously withdrawn from Yemen.

Reed added, “We just have to make more of an effort to try to stop the humanitarian crisis. And I think the designation [of the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization] is not as critical at the moment as taking positive actions to stop the violence.”

Reed also said that he could be supportive of sending defensive aid, such as an Iron Dome missile-defense battery, to the UAE should the UAE request it. “I think defensive weapons systems are important. Dubai International Airport is one of the most significant transportation centers in that area that could be threatened,” he explained.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), a co-chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus, told JI, “These reprehensible actions are an attempt to jeopardize the progress made between Israel and UAE towards peace, and they warrant a swift response.”

The congresswoman added, “The recent attacks on the United Arab Emirates by Houthi forces in Yemen raise serious concerns about the Biden administration’s decision to delist them as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Since being delisted [as a Foreign Terrorist Organization], the Houthis have rejected good-faith efforts towards diplomacy and targeted innocent civilians in the region… President Biden should immediately reverse the dangerous decision to delist the Houthis as a terrorist organization.”

Ninety-six Jewish federations and Community Relations Councilssent a letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee leadership urging them to hold a hearing for Deborah Lipstadt, the nominee to be special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, in light of the recent attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

The letter reads, “This latest, horrific attack makes clear that the Senate must expeditiously confirm this position so that America’s diplomatic corps has an able leader to combat the global threat of antisemitism.”

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing today on the coup in Sudan. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Mary Catherine Phee and USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman are set to testify.

An Amnesty International report released today accusing Israel of apartheid against Palestinians has drawn condemnation from Israel and some U.S. Jewish groups.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry yesterday called on Amnesty International to withdraw the report. “This is a report which would be preferable not to publish at all, given that it does not respect those who truly value and are trying to project human rights,” the ministry said. In a video published to Twitter, the Foreign Ministry accused Amnesty of quoting “lies shared by terrorist organizations.”

“I hate to use the argument that if Israel were not a Jewish state, nobody in Amnesty would dare argue against it, but in this case, there is no other possibility,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

Jewish Federations of North America President and CEO Eric Fingerhut strongly condemned the report, saying it “promulgates false claims against the Jewish state, irresponsibly distorts international law, and advances hateful and disparaging rhetoric associated with age-old antisemitic tropes, while ignoring or whitewashing violence, terror and incitement committed by Palestinians.”

The Wall Street Journal‘s editorial board slammed the report as “a libel that distorts history” and a “denunciation of the very existence of Israel as a refuge for the Jewish people.”

Actress and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg apologized for making comments about the Holocaust that sparked outrage on a recently aired episode of “The View.” The Shoah, Goldberg said, was about “two white groups of people,” noting that the Holocaust “isn’t about race… it’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

“I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” Goldberg tweeted.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused,” she added.