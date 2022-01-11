wolverine state watch

Michigan redistricting sets up close races across the state

From left, Reps. Mikie Sherrill, (D-NJ), Elissa Slotkin, (D-MI)., and Jason Crow, (D-CO), talk before the House Armed Services Committee hearing in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Michigan’s loss of a congressional seat in this year’s redistricting process has scrambled district lines across the state, promising hotly contested primary races among Democrats in the Detroit area and a range of other close races across the state, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.

Fight card: Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Peter Meijer (R-MI), who each won swing districts in 2020, are set for another round of tight races in their new districts. In the southwest corner of the state, Michiganders are waiting to find out if they’ll see a member-on-member primary between Reps. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Bill Huizenga (R-MI). And elsewhere in the state, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) faces strong Republican headwinds.

Defending: Slotkin’s new district, the 7th, shifts further west away from Detroit and includes more rural areas than her previous one, but includes more of the Lansing area, which leans towards the Democrats. Strategists who spoke to JI said she’s still favored to win, despite unfavorable electoral conditions for Democrats in the midterms. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up. “[Slotkin] was made for that district,” longtime Michigan strategist Ed Sarpolus told JI, citing her previous victories in a conservative-leaning district and her background as a Defense Department and CIA official. She was endorsed by both J Street and the Jewish Democratic Council of America in 2020, and took a leading role in favor of supplemental funding for Iron Dome last year.

Right flank: Meijer’s district, Michigan’s 3rd, leans slightly to the left — unlike his previous district, which had a GOP advantage — Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, is also seen as the current favorite, if he can survive the GOP primary. Trump endorsed his primary opponent, John Gibbs, in November. Cook rates Meijer’s general election race as a toss-up. “He can win a Democratic district because of who he is,” Sarpolus said. “Because the district becomes more moderate — and the other thing is it could be easier because there will be fewer Republicans, fewer conservatives in this district, Meijer can play to his moderate base.” Pro-Israel America endorsed Meijer last summer.

In or out: In the southwest corner of the Wolverine State, Reps. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Bill Huizenga (R-MI) may face off in the new 4th District, which is largely made up of territory currently represented by Upton, who has not yet announced if he will seek reelection. Upton has been ostracized by some in the party for his vote to impeach Trump. Upton’s decision will likely come down to his estimation of his current place within the party. “If he does stay and run, if he wins, will he have a committee chairmanship or a position in leadership? Or because he’s so far more moderate, [will he] basically be a backbencher? And he may not like that,” Sarpolus said. Pro-Israel America endorsed Upton last summer.

Endangered: In the eastern part of the state, Kildee’s new district centers around Flint, as his previous one did, and retains its close balance of Democrats and Republicans. Cook rates the race as a toss-up. “This district is trending the wrong way for Democrats,” Michigan strategist Adrian Hemond said. “A quality Republican candidate could be [a threat]” to Kildee.” Kildee has been endorsed by J Street in previous races and was one of the few Democrats who defended Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from accusations of antisemitism stemming from February 2019 comments that support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins,” saying in an interview at the time, “I wouldn’t take it as antisemitism.”

Read the full story here.