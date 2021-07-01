Pro-Israel America announces new batch of 2022 congressional endorsements

Pro-Israel America, the bipartisan grassroots advocacy group, will announce today that it is endorsing a new slate of congressional candidates competing in the 2022 midterm elections.

“Against the backdrop of last month’s violent rocket attacks on Israel and the surge in antisemitism that is playing out in this country and around the world,” Jeff Mendelsohn, Pro-Israel America’s executive director, said in a statement shared with Jewish Insider, “Pro-Israel America is ramping up our critical work of electing pro-Israel members into Congress.”

Among the 22 candidates are 13 Democrats and nine Republicans, all of whom — with the exception of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who has not announced whether he will seek reelection — are running for House seats.

The Republicans include Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), French Hill (R-AR), Young Kim (R-CA), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Peter Meijer (R-MI), Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Fred Upton (R-MI).

On the Democratic side are Reps. Lou Correa (D-CA), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Susie Lee (D-NV), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Norma Torres (D-CA), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Henry Cuellar (D-TX).

Additionally, Pro-Israel America is backing Daniel Hernandez, a Democratic Arizona state legislator who recently announced his campaign for an open congressional seat in Tucson. He is the only non-incumbent candidate in the group’s new slate of endorsements.

Mendelsohn described the candidates as “proven leaders on issues related to the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

Pro-Israel America has already endorsed 32 candidates in advance of the 2022 cycle, including Reps. Jim Cooper (D-TN) and Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), both of whom are facing challengers backed by the progressive group Justice Democrats. The group is also supporting Shontel Brown, a Democratic candidate in the open-seat race to represent Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. The primary, which has become increasingly heated in recent weeks, is on August 3.