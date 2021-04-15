Latest McCollum bill attempts to regulate aid to Israel

Five other members of Congress have signed on as co-sponsors so far

A new bill sponsored by Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN), a longtime critic of U.S. Israel policy, seeks to add restrictions on U.S. aid to Israel.

The legislation, which was first reported by The Hill on Wednesday and has not yet been formally introduced, would prohibit U.S. taxpayer funding to Israel from being used for a variety of military operations, some involving Palestinian minors.

It also requires the secretary of state to annually certify that U.S. aid is not being used for those purposes. Under the new proposed legislation, the Government Accountability Office would have to submit an annual report detailing how much U.S. aid Israel spends on Israeli-produced equipment.

Five representatives — Reps. Bobby Rush (D-IL), Danny Davis (D-IL), Andre Carson (D-IN), Marie Newman (D-IL) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — have signed on as cosponsors as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a McCollum spokesperson. McCollum’s office will continue collecting original cosponsors until Thursday afternoon, according to a “Dear Colleague” letter being circulated to House members.

“Israel is a U.S. ally and for the past twenty-five years Congress has focused on providing Israel security funding while passing resolutions supporting a two-state solution. During this time Israel has been strategically expanding settlements, committing flagrant violations of human rights against Palestinian children and families, and aggressively undermining any prospects for a Palestinian state,” McCollum wrote in the letter. “I want Palestinians, Israelis, and Americans committed to peace to find hope in Members of Congress who are willing to stand in support of basic human rights.”

The bill has the support of a number of left-wing groups, including J Street, IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace. AIPAC announced its opposition to the legislation, calling it “both unnecessary and redundant” and noting that existing law “already establishes reasonable conditions for aid to Israel.”

The Minnesota Democrat has built a reputation on Capitol Hill as a critic of Israel during her two decades in office. Last year, she introduced a resolution prohibiting the U.S. from recognizing potential annexation of the West Bank and blocking U.S. assistance to annexed territories. Her past bills seeking limitations on aid to Israel have failed to gain significant support. None of McCollum’s proposed pieces of legislation regarding Israel have passed out of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Newman, a first-term congresswoman, ousted former Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL), a social conservative at odds with much of his party on issues like abortion and gay marriage, in last year’s Democratic primary.