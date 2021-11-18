👋 Good Thursday morning!

A distinguished foreign policy crowd gathered at Cafe Milano in Washington, D.C., last night to celebrate Martin Indyk’s new book Master of the Game: Henry Kissinger and The Art of Middle East Diplomacy.Prominent attendees included UAE Amb. Yousef Al Otaiba, U.S. Amb. to Israel Tom Nides, new Israeli Amb. Mike Herzog, John Kerry, Ret. Gen. Jim Jones, Gahl Burt, Ann and Tom Friedman, Jane Harman, Sally Quinn, Teresa Carlson, Alex LaManna, Rita Braver, Mandy Grunwald, Norah O’Donnell, Adam Verdugo, Kaitlan Collins, Jeffrey Goldberg and Pam Reeves, and Toni Verstandig.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reportedly suggested a partial freeze on Iranian nuclear enrichment in exchange for the release of some of the funds frozen by the U.S. and others. The idea comes weeks before talks with Iran are set to resume in Vienna on Nov. 29.

Sullivan’s Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, is said to have opposed the proposal according to Barak Ravid, arguing that an interim nuclear agreement would lead to a permanent one that leaves Iran with enrichment capabilities and a stockpile of uranium.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who voted against the 2015 Iran deal, told Jewish Insider on Wednesday evening that he wasn’t familiar with the specific proposal, but appeared skeptical.Cardin said of a possible deal, “I think you’ve got to nail it down. You have to have inspections. There’s a lot of things that have to be done. So I have to see what the details from it [are].”

Olli Heinonen, a distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center and former deputy director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told JI that such an arrangement would be largely ineffectual given the advanced status of Iran’s program.

Heinonen described Iran as a “nuclear threshold state” that could produce enough nuclear material for a weapon in just one month. “This puts the focus on the unknowns, which are not being handled properly at all, which is the nuclear weapon design,” he explained — an area of development that is more difficult to monitor and which could continue even under the proposed deal.

He continued, “The question is are they only buying time?… We are not at all in the situation [that existed] in summer 2015, nor in the situation which was in 2018 when the U.S. bailed out” of the deal. Heinonen added that even the original JCPOA would likely be insufficient to contain Iran given its progress since then.

The Senate voted last night on a procedural motion to begin debate on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which Senate leadership is aiming to pass prior to Thanksgiving.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfieldmet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein al-Sheikh and other senior officials yesterday in Ramallah to continue efforts to rebuild the U.S.-Palestinian relationship, according to a readout by the U.S. Mission to the U.N.

Thomas-Greenfield reiterated the Biden administration’s support for a two-state solution. The ambassador also met with students from the Jalazone UNRWA girl’s school and Palestinian civil society leaders in the West Bank. She highlighted ongoing U.S. efforts to support Palestinians “through a more efficient UNRWA that respects humanitarian principles such as neutrality.“

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides will arrive in Jerusalem to begin his posting after the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Israeli reports. Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked met with Nides in Washington yesterday, the first Israeli cabinet member to do so since Nides was confirmed by the Senate.

Turkish authorities released an Israeli couple who had been detained over a photo they took of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s palace in Istanbul last week and they returned home to Israel early Thursday morning.