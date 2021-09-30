sticking with the squad

How Ayanna Pressley shifted her position on Israel

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks at The National Council for Incarcerated Women and Girls “100 Women for 100 Women” rally in Black Lives Matter Plaza near The White House on March 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.

After a bill calling for $1 billion in additional funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives last week by a vote of 420 to 9, members of the Boston Jewish community are grappling with the fact that Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — who upon first entering Congress in 2019 was seen as a supporter of the Jewish state — was one of just nine members to vote against the measure. What changed? Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch talked to community leaders and activists in Boston to find out who has the congresswoman’s ear on Israel.

Anti-BDS outlier: In July 2019, Pressley was the only one of the four “Squad” members to vote to condemn the BDS movement, despite receiving criticism from some on the left. “What I heard resounding in [the] community was that voting yes on this resolution affirmed to my constituents raised in the Jewish faith Israel’s right to exist, a view I share as a supporter of a two state solution,” Pressley tweeted at the time.

Stoking outrage: In August 2019, weeks after her vote condemning BDS, Pressley was outraged when Omar and Tlaib were barred from entering Israel by then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Former President Donald Trump urged Netanyahu to shut down their visit, and Netanyahu obliged, arguing that Omar and Tlaib’s support for boycotting Israel meant they should not be allowed in the country. “When you attack one of us, you attack all of us. Netanyahu is stoking division and punishing dissent just like the occupant of the White House,” Pressley said in a statement at the time. “We should reevaluate our relationships with any country who seeks to ban Americans and threatens the safety of anyone, including government officials.”

Local influencers: It was after that July 2019 vote that Pressley met with local progressive Jewish activists critical of Israel. “We reached out, just expressing some disappointment [about the anti-BDS vote], and she actually responded [by] asking for a meeting,” said Kayla Neumeyer, a volunteer organizer with the Boston chapter of IfNotNow. This meeting appeared to be significant for Pressley. She spoke at a 2019 Hanukkah party the group hosted at a brewery in Jamaica Plain and called herself a “sister in solidarity” with IfNotNow activists. “Really every vote since that 2019 bill has been in support of Palestinian rights,” Neumeyer said.

Self respect: Jeremy Burton, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, has a yearslong relationship with Pressley, who served on the Boston City Council until her election to Congress. He has previously defended her pro-Israel bona fides in the face of attacks from the right. Burton called last week’s vote a “severe disappointment” but acknowledged that JCRC must work with Pressley on other local issues. Still, Burton cautioned that the Jewish community’s reserves of tolerance are not limitless: “We have to have some self-respect in how we approach public officials who don’t show us a lot of respect.”

Bonus: In a New York Times piece titled “For Progressives, Iron Dome Isn’t the Issue. It’s Israel Itself,” former Rep. Robert Wexler (D-FL) suggests that while the House’s Iron Dome vote indicated broad Democratic support for Israel, the Biden administration “must take robust action to create a two-state reality on the ground, one that gives all wings of the Democratic Party a stake in stability and security for all within Israel, Gaza and the West Bank,” amid a drop in support for Israel by the far-left flank of the party.