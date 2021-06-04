silver screen

The life and legacy of Menachem Begin

Menachem Begin speaking before a crowd from the Northern settlements at a ceremony held near the “Lion” Memorial at Tel Chai.

Forty years to the day after the Israeli Air Force, acting on the orders of Prime Minister Menachem Begin, launched an attack on the Osirak nuclear reactor in Iraq, Jonathan Gruber’s new documentary “Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin,” which examines the legacy of the late prime minister, will hold its world premiere, followed by a virtual release. “He was a complex person. He’s one of the most iconic figures in the 20th century. And I think that people can learn much more and understand the State of Israel more by watching this film and understanding it through his eyes,” Gruber, who wrote, directed and produced the film, told Jewish Insider’s Amy Spiro in a recent interview.

Lesson in leadership: The film weaves together archival footage, historical interviews with the late prime minister and insights from a range of analysts, thinkers and politicians, including former Ambassadors Ron Dermer and Michael Oren, writers Daniel Gordis and Yossi Klein Halevi, and historian Anita Shapira. The film doesn’t shy away from some of the most controversial events in Begin’s life, including the 1982 Sabra and Shatilla massacre in Lebanon while he was prime minister, the 1948 Deir Yassin massacre while he was head of the Irgun, his role in the Altalena Affair, shortly after the founding of the state, and the deep rivalry with Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, which continued for the rest of their lives. “The reason why I wanted to make this film was because I think Menachem Begin is a great model of leadership,” said Gruber. “And leadership means taking responsibility for your decisions, whether for good or for bad.”

Behind the scenes: The prime minister’s 1983 resignation is largely attributed to not just his feelings of failure over the Lebanon War fallout, but also his deep depression over the death of his beloved wife, Aliza, less than a year earlier. That aspect of his life is something Gruber knew little about before embarking on this film project. “One of the things that really was beautiful was his relationship with his wife, Aliza,” Gruber said. “When she died he was really just broken. I think his relationship with his wife was something that a lot of people really don’t know about. They think of a leader and a man and a fighter and a peacemaker — but not a lover as much.”

‘Begin Doctrine’: Established by the Osirak attack, the so-called ‘Begin Doctrine,’ which has guided Israel’s decision-making in taking preventative action against enemy states, can be traced back to the prime minister’s early life in Poland and his experiences in the Holocaust — where his entire family was wiped out by the Nazis. “I certainly did not know that he spent time in the gulag, that he was on the run. His World War II experiences were all new to me, but really enlightening, because it shaped his whole life,” said Gruber. “Everything was filtered through the Holocaust, through that experience of losing his family and being on the run. And so he said, ‘Listen, if people are going to say that they want to do harm to Jews, they’re going to do harm to Jews — believe them.’”

Deutch links colleagues’ anti-Israel rhetoric to recent antisemitic violence

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Longworth House Office Building on Thursday December 12, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) linked comments by fellow members of Congress critical of Israel to recent incidents of antisemitic violence across the United States in remarks at an event addressing the recent spike in antisemitism in the U.S., Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. Deutch spoke alongside fellow South Florida Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Lois Frankel (D-FL), Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Hillel International President Adam Lehman.

Quotable: “If your position is that there’s no place for a Jewish state, there are people in the United States who hear that the entire State of Israel is some unacceptable creation… and all this is the fault of the Jews, then the antisemites take to the streets in New York and [Los Angeles], and then Boca [Raton] and Bal Harbour,” Deutch said. “So of course there is a connection.”

Going further: “When we have colleagues whose position is ‘Palestine from the river to the sea,’ which includes no place for a Jewish state, and when our colleagues… wrongly and falsely describe Israel as an apartheid state, there is a context for all of this,” Deutch said, referring to fellow House Democrats like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO), who have leveled such claims. “Attacks like that against Jews have led to antisemitism and expulsion, and violence around the world,” he continued.

Double standard: Panelists repeatedly drew contrasts between how public figures have addressed recent surges in anti-Asian and antisemitic violence. “There is no one who would say that… attacks [targeting Asian American and Pacific Islanders] are happening and we will condemn them independently, full stop, only when China stops the genocide against the Uyghurs, China stops violating human rights in Hong Kong, China stops considering the invasion of Taiwan,” Deutch argued. “There is likewise no reason that anyone should be able to say that there is some condition that needs to be met in Israel before we condemn antisemitism full-stop.”

Crackdown: Wasserman Schultz discussed her desire to regulate “algorithmic amplification” of extremist content by social media companies. “This year demonstrated that social media companies simply cannot be relied upon to act fast enough or accurately enough to ban or block radicalized content, and we need legislation that holds large social media companies accountable for their algorithmic amplification of harmful radicalizing content that promotes offline opinion and activity,” Wasserman Schultz said. She added that she and Deutch, in their roles on the World Jewish Congress’ International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians, are working with fellow lawmakers abroad to pursue similar efforts on a global scale.



Bonus: Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) argued in an interview with the JTA that acrimony and posturing among pro-Israel groups have created openings for anti-Israel groups to spread their messages. “The grassroots in the pro-Israel movement is somewhat fractured,” Schneider said referring to the rise of J Street over the past decade. “I think because of the disagreements within the pro-Israel community there have been opportunities for those who are antagonistic to Israel to make inroads.”