Exit Interivew

David Halbfinger reflects on his tenure as NYTimes Jerusalem bureau chief

David Halbfinger on Mount of Olives in Jerusalem

Days before Israel shut down all incoming and outgoing air traffic, David Halbfinger headed back to New Jersey after three and a half years as the Jerusalem bureau chief for The New York Times. In an interview with Jewish Insider’s Amy Spiro, Halbfinger reflects on his time in the job, his most memorable stories and the criticism leveled at him throughout his tenure.

Career high: “I knew that intuitively [the job] was hard and it seemed like the ultimate journalistic challenge, and I kind of was dying for that chance,” Halbfinger told JI from New Jersey, a day after arriving back in the United States. “But what I didn’t know was how enriching in so many different ways it would be.” Halbfinger, who will be replaced by veteran foreign correspondent Patrick Kingsley, said the job was “challenging, grueling at times and exhausting all the time,” but richly rewarding. “We had this huge emotional investment as a family, but we got enormous rewards from it,” he said. “This is hands down the most amazing, rewarding, three and a half years… for me, it was easily the highlight of my career.”

Backlash: Halbfinger said he was amply prepared for the level of criticism he knew would come his way in one of the most scrutinized jobs in journalism, and the “thick skin” he would need to adopt. “That was the one thing I didn’t need to be told.” He noted the “large number of very vitriolic people” who regularly comment on his work, including those who were “calling me a self-hating Jew, and somebody is calling me a Zionist imperialist pig, an antisemite — on the same story.” But it was important for him to also place that in context. “I think until the Trump era, the Jerusalem job probably took the worst incoming,” he said. “But I wouldn’t dream of suggesting that I had it any worse than Maggie Haberman or others in our Washington operation.”

Held back: It does pain him that the final year of his posting was heavily constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It really just decimated stories,” he said, including a planned followup to an early March article about Israel’s strained health, education and transportation infrastructures. “I haven’t been able to roam free and do the close-up, carefree reporting I would have liked all over the country,” he noted, pointing out that he was also unable to enter Gaza for an extended period. His children, who he and his wife placed in Israeli schools, rather than international ones, were also upset to leave after a year in which their lives were largely hampered. “It was very wistful” to depart, he said. “We all felt robbed.”

Biggest story: While COVID-19 overshadowed much of his last year in the job, in some ways, Halbfinger felt that his three-and-half-year tenure provided him with a wide mandate. “It was busy, but we didn’t have a war to deal with that was like, all consuming,” he said. “We had major stuff happening, but we had a lot of room to either do enterprise [reporting], or to really try to get out in front of the news in an interpretive and analytical way.” But if there was one overarching narrative that drove his time in the job, Halbfinger said, it was the same one that dominated much of world news over the past four years. “I think the story was the Trump administration, and what it did and what it tried to do. And how that played, and what it unleashed, and what it encouraged [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to do, and how he tried to leverage that into another term.”

