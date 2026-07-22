Senior WH official says Vance’s reported attempt to scuttle Netanyahu-Trump meeting is ‘completely false’
‘The idea that the vice president’s team … would try or even be able to interfere with a visit by a foreign leader with the president is laughable,’ the official told JI
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A senior White House official told Jewish Insider on Tuesday that a report claiming Vice President JD Vance was attempting to scuttle a potential White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “completely false.”
“The idea that the vice president’s team, or any official in the administration for that matter, would try or even be able to interfere with a visit by a foreign leader with the president is laughable,” the official said.
The report in the Israeli outlet Ynet cited senior Israeli officials who said Vance feared Netanyahu would convince Trump to escalate action against Iran.
“This is 100% fake news,” Taylor Van Kirk, Vance’s communications director, wrote about the story on X.
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