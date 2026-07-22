RJC creates Lindsey Graham Statesman Award as Jewish leaders pay tribute

Stories Live Briefing Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Washington state’s Jewish Democrats fight for a place in a party they no longer recognize

Washington state’s Jewish Democrats fight for a place in a p...arty they no longer recognize

Why Israel is sitting out America’s fight with Iran — for now

Why Israel is sitting out America’s fight with Iran — ...for now

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss is promoting antisemitism

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss is pro...moting antisemitism

John Fetterman says Democratic Party ‘flirting with’ adopting official anti-Israel stance

John Fetterman says Democratic Party ‘flirting with’ adoptin...g official anti-Israel stance

Ed Miliband’s appointment as U.K. foreign secretary indicates tougher British policy toward Israel to come

Ed Miliband’s appointment as U.K. foreign secretary indicate...s tougher British policy toward Israel to come

Mamdani hedges on campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Mamdani hedges on campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Maine, South Carolina to serve as the next tests for the futures of both parties

Maine, South Carolina to serve as the next tests for the fut...ures of both parties

Repairing Israel’s standing in the U.S. requires new leader in Israel, Dan Shapiro says

Repairing Israel’s standing in the U.S. requires new leader ...in Israel, Dan Shapiro says

House vote on Israel aid forces pro-Israel advocates to reassess trusted allies

House vote on Israel aid forces pro-Israel advocates to reas...sess trusted allies

AIPAC ends fundraising for endorsees who voted to cut off Israel aid

AIPAC ends fundraising for endorsees who voted to cut off Is...rael aid

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats’ anti-Israel wing

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats&...#8217; anti-Israel wing

Pat Ryan says he’ll refund AIPAC donors who ask following vote to end U.S. aid to Israel

Pat Ryan says he’ll refund AIPAC donors who ask following vo...te to end U.S. aid to Israel

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death leaves his legislative priorities in limbo

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death leaves his legislative priorit...ies in limbo

How socialist candidates cashed in during the left-wing wave

How socialist candidates cashed in during the left-wing wave

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisemitism 

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisem...itism 

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for resolution cutting off aid to Israel

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for ...resolution cutting off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ American opinion on Iran war

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ Ame...rican opinion on Iran war

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for answers on UFOs

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for an...swers on UFOs

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning Orthodox Jewish groups

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning... Orthodox Jewish groups

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interview

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interv...iew

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls ...for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel relationship 

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel rel...ationship 

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-left Dems

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-le...ft Dems

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’s staunch defender in the Senate

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’...;s staunch defender in the Senate

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as IDF disputes lawmaker’s account

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as ID...F disputes lawmaker’s account

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate, dies at 71

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate..., dies at 71

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven by Trump’s personal interests

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven ...by Trump’s personal interests

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear together at Sun Valley conference

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear toge...ther at Sun Valley conference

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, and where do they stand on Israel?

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, an...d where do they stand on Israel?

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing antisemitism

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing an...tisemitism

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary challenge from progressive state senator

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary chal...lenge from progressive state senator

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch with Cori Bush

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch ...with Cori Bush

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging boycott of ADL

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging... boycott of ADL

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for forcing him out

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for f...orcing him out

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far-left wing of the Democratic Party

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far...-left wing of the Democratic Party

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persian, new ADL study finds

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persia...n, new ADL study finds

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influence his own replacement

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influenc...e his own replacement

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during Senate debate

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during S...enate debate

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the politics of character 

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the polit...ics of character 

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within D...emocratic Party

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexual assault allegations

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexu...al assault allegations

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate primary

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate prim...ary

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid rising socialist influence

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid ri...sing socialist influence

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democratic Party too far to the left

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democra...tic Party too far to the left

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal... to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari after she turns against Israel

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari aft...er she turns against Israel

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antisemitism for years, per new report

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antis...emitism for years, per new report

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism at the nation’s 250th

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism a...t the nation’s 250th

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in the last year in new survey

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in t...he last year in new survey

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security in party platform

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security i...n party platform

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless ...the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Council speaker says

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Counc...il speaker says

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resolution

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resol...ution

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scott Wiener antisemitic

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scot...t Wiener antisemitic

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat to face antisemitic harassment

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat ...to face antisemitic harassment

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal from Lebanon

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal... from Lebanon

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next big wins?

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next ...big wins?

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran...

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic ...conspiracy theories

Quick Hits

HONORING GRAHAM

RJC creates Lindsey Graham Statesman Award as Jewish leaders pay tribute

The new award will be given at the group’s yearly leadership summit in August

(Amir Levy/Getty Images)

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a press conference on US-Israel relations on February 17, 2025 at the Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel.

By
Emily Jacobs
July 22, 2026

Former Sen. Norm Coleman (R-MN), chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition, announced on Tuesday evening that the RJC would award the inaugural Lindsey Graham Statesman Award at the group’s yearly leadership summit in August, which will be dedicated to the late South Carolina senator after his death earlier this month. 

Coleman, a former colleague and longtime friend of Graham’s, made the comments at a virtual event organized by the Israeli-American Council to pay tribute to the late senator’s support for Israel and the Jewish people. The former Minnesota senator was one of several prominent Jewish and pro-Israel figures who gathered to honor Graham’s record of support for the Jewish community.

“To our Jewish community, Lindsey was more than an ally. He was family and he said so himself. Reflecting once on how our community had rallied around him, he put it simply, ‘We are family,’ and he meant it,” Coleman said. “At the RJC leadership summit taking place next month in Las Vegas, we will be dedicating the event in his memory and awarding the first annual Lindsey Graham Statesman Award.”

Coleman said that Graham’s sudden death was a loss for the Jewish community and for the U.S. as a whole, telling attendees, “Our hearts break because Lindsey had so much left to give. He was not finished. There were more fights he wanted to win, more people he wanted to lift up, more good he wanted to do. We were not ready to lose him.”

“Our community is diminished tonight. The United States is diminished tonight, but every one of us who knew Lindsey Graham is richer for it and better for it,” he said.

Attendees at the virtual gathering, which was hosted by IAC CEO Elan Carr, included Dr. Miriam Adelson, the philanthropist and Republican megadonor; Betsy Berns Korn, the former AIPAC president and chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut; American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO Ted Deutch; Pastor John Hagee, the founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel; and Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad).

Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of slain Israeli American hostage Omer Neutra, made an unscheduled appearance to speak about Graham’s advocacy for their son and other hostages during their captivity in Gaza. Omer Neutra’s remains were taken by Hamas terrorists into Gaza and held there for more than two years after he was killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

“Our family came to know Sen. Graham shortly after Oct. 7, when our son, [IDF] Capt. Omer Neutra, was taken hostage,” Orna Neutra said. “From the earliest days of the crisis, Sen. Graham was one of the strongest and most consistent voices in the Senate supporting Israel and calling for the hostages to be released. He spoke clearly about Iran’s role in supporting Hamas and argued that Hamas could not remain in power after the war.”

“Whenever we asked to meet, [Graham] made himself available,” she continued. “He was straightforward and matter of fact. He never told us what we wanted to hear, only what he believed. He offered no false hope. He listened carefully. He asked thoughtful questions, and he treated our concerns with seriousness and respect.”

Orna Neutra recounted a meeting Graham had with several hostage families where he told them, “I wish you were all my constituents. I wish you were all from South Carolina.” She explained that Graham was suggesting “that he wished he could do even more for each and every one of us personally.”

Berns Korn similarly praised Graham for his allyship with the Jewish people and remarked how she would accidentally cross paths with the South Carolina senator almost every time they separately visited the Israeli prime minister’s office. 

“To me, to the conference, to the Jewish community, and to the people of Israel, Sen. Graham was more than an ally. He was a true friend,” Berns Korn said. “Friends like Lindsey Graham come along once in a generation.”

“You’d make the long trip, race through the schedule, thinking we’re moving fast, and somehow Lindsey and his staff [were] already there, already briefed, already asking the next question, and already formulating a strategy,” she continued. “That was Lindsey. He was present. He was engaged. He listened carefully and moved with purpose. He built trust with Israeli leaders and American Jewish organizations. He built coalitions across the aisle and developed relationships with communities who valued his wise counsel, judgment, and his leadership.”

Shemtov noted that Norm Brownstein, the veteran Washington lobbyist, was a mutual friend of his and Graham’s, and said that Brownstein “would often tell me that the one thing about Lindsey Graham was that he had a genuine friendship with the Jewish people and a genuine concern for the needs of the Jewish people and for the needs that Israel had, whatever they were, and he always would reiterate that not only in words but in practice.”

“Within darkness, within negativity, there is always the latent opposite. So, as we see dark forces in the political world that are beginning to emerge and expand, sadly, let us not forget the bright ones we’ve been fortunate to know, people like Sen. Lindsey Graham,” Shemtov said. “The Jewish people have survived for millennia through strong faith in God, and through the many agents and messengers that God sent from outside the Jewish community to be our friends, our supporters, and those who reinforced us.”

Deutch, who served in Congress from 2010-2022 as a Democrat, recounted his first experience traveling with Graham after being elected to the House, joining Graham’s delegation to the Munich Security Conference at the invitation of the late Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT). Deutch praised Graham for his emphasis on bipartisanship while on the international stage.

“Lindsey always understood why it was so important for us to do that together,” Deutch said in a prerecorded address. “When I think about what we’ll miss about him, the way that he stood up for American leadership, understanding that especially how much that leadership was strengthened when we did it together as Americans, Democrats and Republicans standing together, that’s the way that I’m going to remember him.”

The AJC CEO urged attendees “to think about that and reflect upon that in the way that we go about our work, whether we work in the Jewish world, we work in the government or diplomatic world or whether we’re just American citizens who are thinking about how to make the country better for all of us.”

Fingerhut praised Graham for understanding that, “In times of evil, indifference to evil is evil. Neutrality always helps the killer, not the victim.” 

“Lindsey Graham always took seriously all those who threaten other people. Lindsey Graham always took seriously all those who threatened the Jewish people,” Fingerhut said. “Lindsey Graham understood the dangers of indifference and neutrality, and Lindsey Graham understood that neutrality helps the killer, not the victim. Lindsey Graham was not neutral. He took sides. He was not indifferent. He was passionate and committed and relentless.”

In Coleman’s remarks, the RJC chairman highlighted Graham’s close friendships with Adelson and her late husband, Sheldon, telling the audience that, “They were always talking. When he [Graham] went into battle, he was comforted by knowing that they would be with him.”

For her part, Adelson spoke of the friendship that she and her late husband, the billionaire casino mogul, shared with Graham over more than three decades, reminiscing about the South Carolina senator’s aversion to gambling and his daily phone calls with her spouse. 

“We met Lindsey and — as a physician, I love to see the brain, the eyes are [the window into] our brain — they were so pure and blue. You could see what he was thinking about. He was so honest, with integrity, and Sheldon and me fell in love with him.”

Adelson said that her late husband’s longtime secretary told her that “there was not a day that” Sheldon did not “talk with Lindsey.” 

“They talked about Israel,” Adelson said. “Lindsey gave him advice. Sheldon gave him advice, and they had fun.”

She shared that Graham had once opted to meet tourists in the Adelsons’ Las Vegas Sands property rather than gamble in the VIP room alongside the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who had accompanied Graham to visit the couple. 

“Instead of playing, he was meeting people,” Adelson said of Graham. “Lindsey loved people, and they loved him from the left, from the right. He was a fantastic person.”

Adelson said that Graham and her late husband were similar in their steadfast commitment to their families, comparing Sheldon Adelson supporting his first wife’s three children from a previous marriage to the late senator adopting his younger sister, Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) after their parents died. Adelson said she hoped to meet Graham’s sister, who was appointed to serve out the remainder of her brother’s term last week and has since announced plans to run for a full term, for dinner in Washington, D.C., in the near future and urged her to “choose life and success” in her new role. 

“Know that so many people loved your brother and admired him,” Adelson said before acknowledging that she was tearing up. “He is a good man. Inside the heart, he is such a good man, and I want to tell you, Darline … that I really admired and loved your brother. I miss him.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.