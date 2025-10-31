Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemitic figures

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemi...tic figures

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, ...Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close friend’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close frie...nd’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plurality highlights his challenges

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plura...lity highlights his challenges

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting antisemitism 

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting anti...semitism 

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressive politics with Jewish allyship

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressiv...e politics with Jewish allyship

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, bipartisan opposition

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, ...bipartisan opposition

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty over Temple Mount

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sov...ereignty over Temple Mount

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounting GOP opposition

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounti...ng GOP opposition

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish community concerns persist

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish co...mmunity concerns persist

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape the enclave

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape ...the enclave

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promoting hostage taking, violence on social media

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promot...ing hostage taking, violence on social media

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Palestinian terrorism

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Pa...lestinian terrorism

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed ties with their party

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed t...ies with their party

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate campaign

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate camp...aign

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law, not speech codes

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law..., not speech codes

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antisemitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antise...mitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio condemn annexation push

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio cond...emn annexation push

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘imperative’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘impe...rative’

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of his tattoo emerge

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of... his tattoo emerge

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primary challenger

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primar...y challenger

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir in January

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir i...n January

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasefire on track

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasef...ire on track

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to learn — and teach — tolerance

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to le...arn — and teach — tolerance

Britain’s Jewish community wants actions, not words, after Manchester synagogue attack

Britain’s Jewish community wants actions, not words, after M...anchester synagogue attack

Jack Ciattarelli’s Muslim affairs advisor bragged at campaign event that he doesn’t take money from Jews

Jack Ciattarelli’s Muslim affairs advisor bragged at c...ampaign event that he doesn’t take money from Jews

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antisemitism training video

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antise...mitism training video

Where the center is holding — and where it’s collapsing

Where the center is holding — and where it’s collapsing

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speaking up for Israel

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speak...ing up for Israel

AJC warns of Mamdani’s ‘continued use of problematic rhetoric’ toward Israel, Jews

AJC warns of Mamdani’s ‘continued use of problematic rhetori...c’ toward Israel, Jews

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha strike

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha st...rike

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters find hope amid devastation

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters find hop...e amid devastation

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruption

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruptio...n

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker’s 9/11 comments at mayoral debate

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker’s 9/11 comments a...t mayoral debate

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in Senate campaign

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in ...Senate campaign

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps most hostage bodies

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps mo...st hostage bodies

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Greene amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Green...e amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

With new higher ed compact, Trump’s antisemitism crusade broadens to fight academic bias

With new higher ed compact, Trump’s antisemitism crusade bro...adens to fight academic bias

Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as ‘master teacher’ and ‘voice of Torah’

Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as ‘mast...er teacher’ and ‘voice of Torah’

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv...’s Hostages Square

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idaho

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idah...o

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Squar...e Alliance Against Hate

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on the justice system and jihadism

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on t...he justice system and jihadism

Khanna backpedals after sharing documentary clip with antisemitic influencer

Khanna backpedals after sharing documentary clip with antise...mitic influencer

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hostage release deal

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hosta...ge release deal

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-release talks reach the end zone

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-relea...se talks reach the end zone

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox Jewish servicemembers

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox... Jewish servicemembers

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across ideological spectrum

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across... ideological spectrum

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan...

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization’

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning l...ike a terrorist organization’

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according to Jewish civil rights group

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according t...o Jewish civil rights group

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exits role

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exit...s role

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-runner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-ru...nner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conservatives

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conser...vatives

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netanyahu

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netan...yahu

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netan...yahu tells influencers

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palestinian statehood

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palesti...nian statehood

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in U.N. address

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in ...U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of Hamas to facilitate peace

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of... Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey to buy F-35 fighter jets

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey ...to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zionist activism

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zi...onist activism

Quick Hits

out of bounds

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemitic figures

The senator’s comments at the Republican Jewish Coalition gathering came after the Heritage Foundation defended Tucker Carlson and refused to disavow neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes

WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022.

By
Emily Jacobs
October 31, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized Republicans who refuse to disavow prominent antisemites in the conservative movement as “cowards” after the Heritage Foundation and its president, Kevin Roberts, defended Tucker Carlson and his friendly interview with neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes. 

Cruz warned during a half hour address at the opening of the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual summit in Las Vegas on Thursday evening that young Christians were turning away from supporting Israel, something he argued was the result of pro-Israel Christians being maligned by leading voices in the America First movement. 

The Texas Republican senator did not mention the Heritage Foundation, Roberts, Carlson or Fuentes by name, though he accused anyone who uncritically promotes Adolf Hitler of being “complicit” in spreading virulent antisemitism.

Fuentes has praised Hitler on multiple occasions; in his statement, Roberts said he “disagree[s] with” some of Fuentes’ views, “but canceling him is not the answer.” 

“The last year, we’ve seen three prominent people on the right publicly muse, ‘Gosh, maybe Hitler’s not all that bad.’ No. He is the embodiment of evil, a grotesque bigot. And if you’re confused by that, you’re an imbecile,” Cruz said on Thursday. “Too many people are scared to confront them. I want to ask you, how many elected Republicans do you see standing up and calling this out? How many do you see willing to take on the voices in the anti-Israel right?”

“More than a few of my Republican officeholders are terrified of upsetting people with really big megaphones,” he explained.

Cruz warned that antisemitic ideas are spreading among young Americans through social media and argued that rising support for isolationism and the pro-Israel community’s failure to adequately explain the benefits of the U.S.-Israel relationship accounted for the broad ideological shifts on the issue — but he noted that there “is also a theological argument” being made on the Christian right against Jews. 

“We are seeing young Christians and young evangelicals turning against Israel, and they are being pitched lies,” Cruz said. “One particular lie is something called replacement theology, and replacement theology is a twisted view that the Jews are no longer God’s chosen people, that the promises in the Old Testament no longer apply and that Christians have replaced Jews. Now in my Bible, I believe every word of it is true, and I believe every promise that God made to the people of Israel remains a promise that is made to the chosen people.”

After noting that he was “proud to be a Christian Zionist,” Cruz noted Carlson’s recent comments expressing his disdain for people who identify as such while appearing to note his protected status in the Trump administration. Carlson attacked Cruz and other pro-Israel conservatives, including U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, by name in his podcast conversation with Fuentes, where Carlson claimed that those who identify as Christian Zionists have been infected by a “brain virus.”

“There are some people who are embraced at the highest level of government who said there is no one they hate more than Christian Zionists,” Cruz said. “Well, I’ll tell you what, there’s no one I hate more than communists and jihadists who want to murder us. Now is the time for choosing. Now is the time for courage.”

“If you sit there and nod adoringly while someone tells you that Winston Churchill was the villain of World War II, if you sit there and nod while someone says, ‘Well, there’s a very good argument that America should have intervened on behalf of Nazi Germany in World War II.’ If you sit there with someone who says Adolf Hitler was very, very cool and that their mission is to combat and defeat global Jewry, and you say nothing, then you are a coward, and you are complicit in that evil,” he added.

Omri Ceren, Cruz’s legislative director and longtime advisor, criticized Heritage directly in a post on X on Friday morning, writing that: “I mean, if Republican Jews don’t have a place at @Heritage that’s a choice its current leadership is institutionally empowered to make, but it sits uncomfortably with the organization’s history.”

Cruz’s comments were met with praise from Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special antisemitism envoy during the Biden administration, who posted a message on X commending the Texas Republican.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.