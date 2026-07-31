CALLED OUT

Stevens accuses El-Sayed of antisemitism days before primary

With polls showing Stevens trailing, she said El-Sayed wants ‘to blame all of [his] problems on Jewish Americans’

In a late-night tweet five days before Michigan’s high-stakes Democratic Senate primary, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) explicitly accused her opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, of trafficking in antisemitism.

Stevens’ post came in response to a video in which El-Sayed attacked AIPAC for supporting her, as he called her “literally the least capable candidate in America.” He has made criticism of AIPAC a central tenet of his campaign.

“Abdul, we were both on the ballot in 2018. I was capable of winning my competitive primary and general election. You lost,” Stevens wrote in the post, which was uploaded at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, referring to El-Sayed’s run for governor. “You lost by over twenty points to Gretchen Whitmer and you will lose to [GOP nominee] Mike Rogers by talking like this.”

“Everyone in America understands,” Stevens continued, “you want to blame all of your problems on Jewish Americans.”

Stevens has generally avoided mentioning AIPAC on the campaign trail, even as it has spent tens of millions of dollars backing her, as the pro-Israel group has fallen out of favor with rank-and-file Democrats. After a new poll showed her trailing El-Sayed by 15 percentage points, Stevens ratcheted up her rhetoric.

She also pledged in her post to “lower the costs of groceries, ban stock trading for elected officials, stop Trump’s abuses of power and protect Michigan manufacturing” — and said El-Sayed will just turn into “a celebrity whining and writing books to get even richer.”