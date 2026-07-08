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Quick Hits

NIGHT AND DAY

Jewish orgs celebrate ‘reason for optimism’ as NEA works to address union antisemitism

The chair of the Jewish caucus said the 2026 convention was ‘night and day’ compared to last year's, when Jewish delegates reported being harassed on the floor

Getty Images

Notebook with a pen on a table in a classroom at a school

By
Haley Cohen
July 8, 2026

Major Jewish organizations expressed “reason for optimism” that the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, is taking meaningful steps to address rising antisemitism following its annual Representative Assembly, which concluded in Denver on Tuesday.

The Jewish groups noted a safer and more inclusive environment for Jewish members at this year’s gathering, marking a stark contrast from last year, when delegates voted to boycott Anti-Defamation League materials in a measure Jewish groups condemned as antisemitic, among other disruptive events. The changes also come following the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission opening an investigation into NEA in June over alleged failure to address antisemitism.

“We commend the important steps the NEA took to foster a more inclusive Representative Assembly this year. Those efforts reflect the union’s stated commitment to the core values of solidarity and belonging for all,” the ADL, American Jewish Committee, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Hadassah and StandWithUs said Wednesday in a joint statement. 

The organizations credited NEA’s Jewish Affairs Caucus (JAC) with pushing through three amendments to the NEA Constitution and a resolution on Jewish education at this year’s RA. 

Ahead of the gathering, aiming to avoid the misconduct seen at the 2025 RA, the NEA adopted several new rules, including stricter conduct enforcement for delegates, electronic voting to prevent shouting on the floor, de-escalation training for staff and regular public reminders of assembly rules.

The Jewish Council for Public Affairs said in a statement that it “welcomed the implementation of new rules and policies that better protected the safety and First Amendment rights of Jewish and all members during the National Education Association’s annual meeting.” JCPA said it worked with the JAC to lobby the NEA for the rule changes.

The 2026 RA — attended by some 6,000 educators — was “night and day” compared to last year’s, the chair of the JAC, Alyson Brauning, told Jewish Insider, recalling that she called security at last year’s convention when some Jewish delegates were allegedly being harassed by other attendees. 

After last year’s controversies, Brauning said she spent “six months working with NEA [leadership] on delegate safety and participation protections.”

“The reality was that NEA came through. Building relationships is, to me, the absolute key to making sure we as Jewish delegates can, and did, participate fully at RAs … and I believe our relationships we were able to build with Jewish organizations and the support that they were able to give us is also extremely important,” she continued.  

Out of 88 business items for the convention, Brauning viewed two as potentially concerning to Jewish educators, but said this marked an improvement over years past. 

“Did they write some things that I as a Jewish person know their intent was probably antisemitic? Sure. Does the body understand that? Probably not. They didn’t outright say [anything antisemitic] which is a win because in the past they would literally say it,” she said.  

One of those items mentioned war and genocide — “I’m sure that was about the genocide that they think was in [Gaza], but that’s up to the interpretation of all 6,000 delegates. That one was completely defeated on the floor,” she said.

A second business item called for NEA to add resources on its website including some from Jewish Voice for Peace. “[The majority] of the delegates had no idea who JVP is,” said Brauning. “It was referred to the executive committee because NEA has a policy that they must vet any curriculum before they can use it or recommend it as a resource. That gives us the opportunity to write to NEA and explain why it might be harmful or anti-Jewish hate. 

The convention was held one month before a leadership change at JAC, a caucus established five decades ago as a social group that began taking on advocacy work following Oct. 7. Naomi Rodriguez, a Pennsylvania math teacher and first-time delegate who helped organize this year’s RA, will succeed Brauning as the caucus’ chair.

“Going into it, I was intimidated,” Rodriguez told JI of the convention. “I didn’t know how I would be received. Many issues are important to me but I came to this RA with an agenda, to protect Jewish students and teachers. I found myself speaking up about that a lot. It was the most amazing and heartwarming experience. I received so much support from my own state caucus. I felt so loved. 

“Our union is simply a reflection of society. Whatever problems we’re having in society, you’re going to see in our union, too, because there are so many members and our union is a place where people exchange ideas,” she continued.

Among the most helpful new policies, Rodriguez said, was the implementation of clickers to vote. “One of the problems last year was voting was done standing up and down or holding a card in the air so everyone in your caucus could see how you vote, so sometimes you could get pushback from the people you’re working with. We could vote more confidentially with the clickers — that made a huge difference,” she said. 

Although Rodriguez declined to share the specifics of the three new amendments JAC helped pass, she said the purpose of each “was to ensure that the values of our union are accurately reflected in NEA’s governing documents. The amendments included language to address discrimination and ensure equal participation access for all member communities.”

Jay Goldfischer, a teacher in Los Angeles County who has been an NEA member for 26 years, told JI that it was “overall a very positive and effective RA for Jewish teachers,” where “allies from across America stood up with the Jewish community on the floor of the RA when it counted.” 

Though Goldfischer applauded the new guidelines, he noted that the improvements could have also stemmed from the majority of delegates growing “tired of the divisive and distracting issues related to Israel and things unrelated to education.” 

Alongside JAC, several Jewish leaders pushed for NEA to adopt new guidelines after last year’s RA. 

“Everything we’ve heard from Jewish delegates and educators has been reflective of them feeling that this was a safer and more inclusive convention and that these rules had an impact,” said JCPA CEO Amy Spitalnick, who led a presentation titled “How Educators Can Confront Antisemitism & Hate and Defend Democracy” at the convening. 

“There is obviously a lot more to do,” she told JI. “We’ll continue to work with NEA on workshops, programs and trainings to address antisemitism and ensure the union and our schools are as inclusive and safe as possible. But this is definitely an important step in the right direction.” 

To support JAC, the ADL and Conference of Presidents also deployed representatives to be on the ground at this year’s convention. 

“We started working with JAC after last year to help make [the RA] better for the year ahead,” Stephanie Hausner, chief operating officer of the Conference of Presidents, who attended for the first time on behalf of the organization, told JI. 

“Some of that included rules changes, multiple organizations talking to the NEA about helping the tenor of the conference. For sure there was more security [this year]. The overall vibe of the conference was much calmer than we heard from last year. Jewish delegates weren’t afraid to be present and speak, which was also an improvement. They were able to get a lot done.”

Hausner continued, “Some of the resolutions that were put forward that would have done harm to the Jewish community didn’t pass, which says a lot about the body as a whole.”

The focus this year, said Hausner, was “on education and issues of importance for teachers.” 

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