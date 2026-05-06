PROTEST POLITICS

New York Democrats condemn Park East demonstrators’ rhetoric as Mamdani doubles down

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reiterated on Wednesday his criticism of an event held at Park East Synagogue the night prior, even as fellow Democrats condemned the extremist speech and actions of protesters who sought to break the police cordon outside.

Pressed on Tuesday about plans for protests at the Manhattan shul, Mamdani released a statement strictly criticizing the “Great Israel Real Estate Event” held inside — which included, among other offerings, advertisements for settlements in the West Bank — with no mention of the previous disturbance the same pro-Hamas activist group caused outside Park East last November.

Mamdani’s spokesperson told the far-left Drop Site News ahead of the event that the mayor was “deeply opposed” to its promotion of settlements that are “illegal under international law and deeply tied to the ongoing displacement of Palestinians.” Still, Mamdani’s administration said it has “also been clear that we are committed to ensuring safe entry and exit from any house of worship.”

Questioned Wednesday morning about the protest, the police response and the influence his own rhetoric might have on antisemitic incidents citywide, Mamdani reaffirmed his earlier stance.

“I think that critique of the policies of a government are very much separate from bigotry toward people of a specific religious faith,” the mayor said at an unrelated press conference. “When we have a real estate expo that is promoting the sale of land that includes the sale of land in occupied West Bank, in settlements that are a violation of international law, that is something I firmly disagree with and that I also believe that many New Yorkers firmly disagree with, because it has been at the heart of an ongoing effort to displace Palestinians from their homes.”

Mamdani also lauded the NYPD’s enforcement of a security perimeter around the synagogue, which demonstrators tried to push through, and added that the right to protest is “sacrosanct.”

But much as the mayor and his allies stressed the West Bank property advertisements, the protesters outside the synagogue did not call for a peaceful two-state solution along the internationally recognized borders established in 1949. To the contrary, they waved the flag of Hezbollah — an Iran-backed terror group that seeks Israel’s destruction — defaced images of the late Chabad-Lubavitch Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson and shouted “we don’t want no Zionists here,” “death to the IDF” and “we don’t want no two-state, we want ‘48.”

When Jewish Insider reached out to Mamdani’s team about these chants and actions, they signaled disapproval of “some” protester behavior.

“Some of the rhetoric and conduct outside Park East Synagogue — including displays of support for terrorist organizations and antisemitic acts — was unacceptable,” said Deputy Press Secretary Sam Raskin. “As the mayor has said, chants in support of terrorist organizations and promoting violence of any kind have no place in our city,” Raskin added, alluding to Mamdani’s belated criticism of pro-Hamas slogans bandied near a synagogue in Queens in January.

Other leading New York Democrats, meanwhile, uniformly denounced the protesters’ conduct.

“No one should be intimidated when entering their house of worship,” said Jen Goodman, spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul, highlighting the administration’s support for legislation making it a felony to obstruct entryways to houses of worship during demonstrations. “While protesters have a First Amendment right to be heard, hate-fueled antisemitic rhetoric has no place in New York and Governor Hochul will continue to call it out and confront it head on.”

Attorney General Letitia James offered similar remarks, stressing both freedom of speech and the necessity of condemning threats and bigotry.

“Antisemitism has no place in New York,” James said in a statement to JI. “We will protect New Yorkers’ First Amendment rights and condemn hate, harassment, and violence in equal measure.”

Council Speaker Julie Menin offered a thorough critique of both the protesters and of the NYPD’s response, noting complaints that the safety cordon set up at the site also constrained the movements of journalists, local residents and even would-be attendees. She further asserted that her own recently passed bill compelling the department to codify protocols for such buffer zones would resolve these issues.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the hateful rhetoric heard last night outside Park East Synagogue. Calls for the destruction of Israel and the glorification of Hezbollah are horrific, intimidating, and only fuel the flames of antisemitism,” she said. “Whether you are a congregant entering a house of worship, a peaceful protestor, a journalist, or a passerby, the Council’s new law will help bring greater transparency to the considerations that the NYPD uses in situations like these.”