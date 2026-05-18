TEAMING UP

D.C. mayoral contender Janeese Lewis George campaigns with embattled councilman with antisemitic history

Trayon White, a member of the Washington, D.C. Council with a history of promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories, was expelled from the Council last year as he faced federal bribery charges before being voted back in months later.

Now, weeks before a heavily contested mayoral election in Washington, White is hitting the campaign trail with Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, a leading Democratic mayoral candidate who voted with the rest of her colleagues on the Council to expel White.

“We don’t agree on everything, but we agree on most things,” White said at a weekend event with Lewis George, video of which was shared on social media. He encouraged his supporters to vote for her in the Democratic primary on June 16, which will all but decide the election in the heavily blue city.

Lewis George spoke highly of White in her speech, saying that when she first joined the Council in 2021, White offered to mentor her.

“You’re somebody who deserves to be shown love for the love that you give to everybody else,” Lewis George said at a weekend event with White. “D.C. loves you. I love you.”

White posted a video on his Facebook page in 2018 attributing a recent snowstorm to “the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters” and made similar comments at a municipal planning meeting, prompting an uproar from fellow councilmembers and the local Jewish community.

He said that he did not know that such language about the Rothschilds was an antisemitic conspiracy theory, and he attempted to make amends with the Jewish community by attending a Passover Seder, meeting with community leaders for bagels and going on a tour of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. But White left the museum tour early, without explanation, driving further criticism.

Soon after, it also came to light that White donated $500 from a local fund, earmarked for Ward 8 constituents, to an event in Illinois featuring the antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

White was arrested in 2024 for allegedly taking more than $150,000 in bribes in order to boost certain companies in their bid for city contracts. On Monday, a federal judge denied his request to dismiss the case, which is set to go to trial in September.

A spokesperson for Lewis George did not respond to a request for comment.

Lewis George has had her own dust-ups with the Washington Jewish community in the course of the mayoral race this year. She responded in the affirmative to an endorsement questionnaire from the Democratic Socialists of America’s Metro DC chapter that asked local candidates to reject the “Zionist lobby,” and vowed to avoid events that “promote Zionism.” Lewis George, herself a DSA member, earned the group’s backing.

In a meeting with local rabbis, Lewis George privately apologized for her answers to the questionnaire, but did not say the same publicly.