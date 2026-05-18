Jewish leaders blast Mamdani’s ‘one-sided and dishonest’ Nakba video

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Jewish Voice for Peace activist to serve as Mamdani ‘faith liaison’

Jewish Voice for Peace activist to serve as Mamdani ‘faith l...iaison’

Thomas Massie faces biggest threat to his political survival in Tuesday’s primary

Thomas Massie faces biggest threat to his political survival... in Tuesday’s primary

DSA’s ascent tests Democratic Party’s ideological boundaries

DSA’s ascent tests Democratic Party’s ideological boundaries...

White House call leads to numerous Shabbat 250 commemorations taking place in D.C.

White House call leads to numerous Shabbat 250 commemoration...s taking place in D.C.

NYPD investigating swastika flag hung over NYU

NYPD investigating swastika flag hung over NYU

Israel says it will sue the NYT for defamation over Nicholas Kristof column

Israel says it will sue the NYT for defamation over Nicholas... Kristof column

As Democrats drift left, DSA candidates make inroads in key House races

As Democrats drift left, DSA candidates make inroads in key ...House races

Democratic leaders sound concerned note about party’s pro-Israel creds at JDCA summit

Democratic leaders sound concerned note about party’s pro-Is...rael creds at JDCA summit

Sen. Rand Paul’s son goes on antisemitic tirade against Rep. Mike Lawler

Sen. Rand Paul’s son goes on antisemitic tirade against Rep.... Mike Lawler

Trump caught between Iran and a hard place ahead of Xi meeting

Trump caught between Iran and a hard place ahead of Xi meeti...ng

Israeli officials, AJC slam Nick Kristof’s NYT column as modern-day ‘blood libel’ 

Israeli officials, AJC slam Nick Kristof’s NYT column as mod...ern-day ‘blood libel’ 

Mamdani announces tens of millions in spending on hate crime prevention

Mamdani announces tens of millions in spending on hate crime... prevention

UJA-Federation of New York taps Leffell School’s Michael Kay to serve as next CEO

UJA-Federation of New York taps Leffell School’s Michael Kay... to serve as next CEO

DSA is ‘evil,’ trying to drive Jews out of polite society, D.C. Jewish leader says

DSA is ‘evil,’ trying to drive Jews out of polite society, D....C. Jewish leader says

Elissa Slotkin: It isn’t ‘radical’ to embrace Zionism

Elissa Slotkin: It isn’t ‘radical’ to embr...ace Zionism

After campus chaos, university leaders focus on rebuilding trust

After campus chaos, university leaders focus on rebuilding t...rust

Race to replace Pelosi offers early test of whether progressive Jews welcomed on the left 

Race to replace Pelosi offers early test of whether progress...ive Jews welcomed on the left 

Iran war is ‘not over,’ Netanyahu tells ’60 Minutes’

Iran war is ‘not over,’ Netanyahu tells ’60 Minu...tes’

Despite ban, UCLA’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains active on campus

Despite ban, UCLA’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapte...r remains active on campus

Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf leads players, high school students on Holocaust Museum trip 

Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf leads players, high school... students on Holocaust Museum trip 

Longtime ADL head Abe Foxman remembered as ‘the kind of leader that all of us aspire to be’

Longtime ADL head Abe Foxman remembered as ‘the kind of lead...er that all of us aspire to be’

The early winners — and losers — of the U.K.’s local elections

The early winners — and losers — of the U.K.’s local electio...ns

In Georgia’s 10th District, a GOP establishment favorite takes on a controversial outsider

In Georgia’s 10th District, a GOP establishment favorite tak...es on a controversial outsider

Hussain Abdul-Hussain’s long, strange trip from Israel critic to making ‘The Arab Case for Israel’

Hussain Abdul-Hussain’s long, strange trip from Israel... critic to making ‘The Arab Case for Israel’

Milken crowd sees dangerous convergence of populism and antisemitism

Milken crowd sees dangerous convergence of populism and anti...semitism

CNBC anchor Sara Eisen confronts antisemitism — on air and online

CNBC anchor Sara Eisen confronts antisemitism — on air and o...nline

Pritzker, Emanuel take contrasting paths on Israel, antisemitism ahead of possible presidential runs

Pritzker, Emanuel take contrasting paths on Israel, antisemi...tism ahead of possible presidential runs

Jewish leaders warn of new front in anti-Israel campus activity: targeting Hillels

Jewish leaders warn of new front in anti-Israel campus activ...ity: targeting Hillels

ADL report: Antisemitic incidents decline overall in 2025, remain elevated in post-Oct. 7 era

ADL report: Antisemitic incidents decline overall in 2025, r...emain elevated in post-Oct. 7 era

At Milken summit, Youngkin backs Trump’s war against Iran

At Milken summit, Youngkin backs Trump’s war against I...ran

Anti-Israel House candidate sends campaign cash to his plastic surgery practice

Anti-Israel House candidate sends campaign cash to his plast...ic surgery practice

How Yossi Farro, the 22-year-old tefillin wrapper, chases influential Jews from coast to coast

How Yossi Farro, the 22-year-old tefillin wrapper, chases in...fluential Jews from coast to coast

Retiring GOP Rep. Don Bacon warns of surging antisemitism at Israel Advocacy Day

Retiring GOP Rep. Don Bacon warns of surging antisemitism at... Israel Advocacy Day

Iran strikes on UAE test ceasefire as Trump-Xi summit looms

Iran strikes on UAE test ceasefire as Trump-Xi summit looms

How Rahm Emanuel is recalibrating on Israel ahead of 2028

How Rahm Emanuel is recalibrating on Israel ahead of 2028

U.S. quietly advances postwar Gaza plan as Waltz vows Hamas ‘will never again rule’

U.S. quietly advances postwar Gaza plan as Waltz vows Hamas ...‘will never again rule’

Cruz warns of future where both parties are anti-Israel

Cruz warns of future where both parties are anti-Israel

NYC synagogue, school and homes vandalized

NYC synagogue, school and homes vandalized

Brandeis Center files Title VII complaint against the National Education Association

Brandeis Center files Title VII complaint against the Nation...al Education Association

New School rejects student government vote to cut ties, defund Hillel

New School rejects student government vote to cut ties, defu...nd Hillel

Tucker Carlson touts relationship with Vance, slams Trump and Rubio in NYT interview

Tucker Carlson touts relationship with Vance, slams Trump an...d Rubio in NYT interview

Rahm, Tucker share positive views on Graham Platner

Rahm, Tucker share positive views on Graham Platner

The London Jewish community I grew up in no longer feels safe

The London Jewish community I grew up in no longer feels saf...e

Jewish Democratic Council of America not ready to endorse Graham Platner, says CEO

Jewish Democratic Council of America not ready to endorse Gr...aham Platner, says CEO

DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon compares contemporary antisemitism of ‘educated elites’ to 1930s Germany

DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon compares contemporary antisemitism of ...‘educated elites’ to 1930s Germany

Mamdani’s inclusion of staffer wearing keffiyeh in rent regulation video draws criticism

Mamdani’s inclusion of staffer wearing keffiyeh in rent regu...lation video draws criticism

After surge in antisemitic violence, Keir Starmer announces policies to protect British Jews

After surge in antisemitic violence, Keir Starmer announces ...policies to protect British Jews

L.A. school district recognizes Jewish American Heritage Month after Noa Tishby push

L.A. school district recognizes Jewish American Heritage Mon...th after Noa Tishby push

Extreme candidates threaten to blunt a Democratic wave election

Extreme candidates threaten to blunt a Democratic wave elect...ion

Mallory McMorrow reveals Michigan Democratic activist accosted her husband with antisemitic slur

Mallory McMorrow reveals Michigan Democratic activist accost...ed her husband with antisemitic slur

Together but still short: Bennett and Lapid’s merger leaves the opposition shy of a majority, polls find

Together but still short: Bennett and Lapid’s merger l...eaves the opposition shy of a majority, polls find

Politico owner Axel Springer doubles down on corporate principles

Politico owner Axel Springer doubles down on corporate princ...iples

DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan alarms pro-Israel Democrats

DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan alarms pro-Israel... Democrats

New Jersey’s 12th District Democratic primary poses tough choices for Jewish voters

New Jersey’s 12th District Democratic primary poses to...ugh choices for Jewish voters

Adeena Sussman’s new cookbook spotlights simple cooking for complicated times

Adeena Sussman’s new cookbook spotlights simple cookin...g for complicated times

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling guided by Holocaust survivor grandparents

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling guided by Holocaust ...survivor grandparents

Hiding under a table at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Hiding under a table at the White House Correspondents’ Dinn...er

Publisher of Drop Site News pushes conspiracy theory about a California Jewish family-owned business

Publisher of Drop Site News pushes conspiracy theory about a... California Jewish family-owned business

UC Regent Jay Sures slams UCLA student govt as ‘lunatics’ for condemning former Israeli hostage’s speech

UC Regent Jay Sures slams UCLA student govt as ‘lunati...cs’ for condemning former Israeli hostage’s speech

Mamdani veto of educational buffer zone bill draws rebuke from Jewish groups

Mamdani veto of educational buffer zone bill draws rebuke fr...om Jewish groups

Tom Suozzi introduces federal buffer zone bill protecting synagogues, religious institutions

Tom Suozzi introduces federal buffer zone bill protecting sy...nagogues, religious institutions

Abdul El-Sayed brings in campaign cash from head of Hamas-cheering group

Abdul El-Sayed brings in campaign cash from head of Hamas-ch...eering group

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of Navy secretary

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of ...Navy secretary

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between the war and his base

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between ...the war and his base

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants to work to restore bipartisan support for Israel

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants to work to restore bip...artisan support for Israel

Josh Shapiro supports U.S. aid to Israel, but calls to use it as leverage

Josh Shapiro supports U.S. aid to Israel, but calls to use i...t as leverage

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 run

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 ru...n

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their country turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their count...ry turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Quick Hits

NAKBA DAY BLOWBACK

Jewish leaders blast Mamdani’s ‘one-sided and dishonest’ Nakba video

Several NYC community leaders accused the mayor of distorting history, days before he is set to host a Shavuot celebration

Screenshot/X/New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Inea Bushaq, a translator of Bosnian descent, features in the video New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted for “Nakba Day”

By
Will Bredderman
May 18, 2026

Shortly before the start of Shabbat on Friday — and days ahead of a Shavuot event at Gracie Mansion — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted a video for “Nakba Day” that sparked a wave of outrage among Jewish leaders for its failure to acknowledge crucial facts surrounding the birth of the State of Israel.

Mamdani’s video featured Inea Bushaq, a translator of Bosnian descent, part of a community that arrived in the Ottoman-ruled Holy Land in the late 19th century, contemporaneous with Zionist settlement. In his accompanying tweet from his official government account, the mayor referred to her as a “New Yorker and a Nakba survivor.”

“Today marks Nakba Day, an annual day of remembrance to commemorate the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians between 1947 and 1949 during the creation of the State of Israel and the year that followed,” the mayor wrote.

The term nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, gained currency through the work of the midcentury Syrian writer Constantin Zureiq — who used it to broadly refer to the defeat of Arab countries in their attempted campaign of annihilation against the fledgling Jewish State in 1948-1949. Like many of his intellectual contemporaries, Zureiq viewed the Arabs as a single people and hoped that the loss might become the starting point for a program of modernization and unification across the Arab world.

But as Israel emerged victorious from several subsequent clashes with its rivals, and the pan-Arabist cause foundered, the term became a rallying cry for Palestinian nationalism in particular.

Jewish leaders noted that Mamdani’s account ignored the massacres and expulsions of Jewish communities that invading Arab forces carried out during the war — and the subsequent purges of Mizrahi Jewish populations across the Middle East in the years that followed. Israel took in more than 800,000 Jewish refugees from Muslim countries, who today form the majority of the country’s Jewish population, while Arab countries other than Jordan refused to grant citizenship rights to Palestinians.

“I have largely remained silent in public since January 1 because I believe criticism should be constructive and focused,” wrote Brooklyn Lubavitcher Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, recalling how the Jordanian military forced out the Jewish population during its conquest and annexation of the Old City of Jerusalem. “But this post about the Nakba is deeply disturbing, not only because of its one sided and dishonest characterization of history, but also because it attempts to delegitimize Israel as a state even before 1967.”

Others shared Behrman’s fears that the mayor’s post would further polarize the city at a time when anti-Israel demonstrators have massed outside synagogues chanting support for Hamas, waving the flag of Hezbollah and calling for Israel’s destruction — and when federal authorities recently thwarted an alleged Iran-linked plot to attack a New York synagogue.

Mark Treyger, CEO of Jewish Community Relations Council-New York, highlighted that Israel accepted the 1947 United Nations partition plan that would have established neighboring Jewish and Arab states in the former British mandate zone — a proposal that both the U.S.- and Soviet-led blocs approved.

“Referencing this chapter of history without acknowledging the full history, including the post-World War II U.N. partition plan supporting two states for two peoples, which Jews accepted, does nothing to advance understanding,” wrote Treyger. “New Yorkers should expect leadership that lowers the temperature, brings people together, and makes every community feel seen, respected, and safe, including Jewish New Yorkers.”

Others were less conciliatory in their messaging.

“Still wondering why hatred against Jews is so high in NYC? We have a mayor who is using government resources to disseminate a narrative and incite hostile propaganda,” wrote Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein. “Oh BTW, what about the 850,000 Jews that were forced to flee Arab countries during that period? Did that simply not make its way into the final video?”

Eichenstein’s former Assembly colleague, Dan Rosenthal — now the vice president for government relations at the UJA-Federation of New York — was similarly outraged.

“Every opportunity the Mayor has had to lead as a unifying and inclusive leader, he has instead chosen to deepen division, inflame tensions, and fail in his fundamental responsibility to bring people together,” he posted on X. “On the same day the feds indicted a terrorist for planning to blow up a NYC synagogue, the Mayor is busy putting out taxpayer-funded social media propaganda. This administration is not serious about Jewish safety.” 

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.