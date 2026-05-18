IN THE NICK OF TIME

Trump calls off planned Iran strike at request of Gulf leaders

The president said the heads of state were confident Iran would agree to a deal that prevents it from acquiring nuclear weapons

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he was calling off a planned U.S. attack on Iran, which he said was scheduled for Tuesday, at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to allow peace talks to continue.

The commander-in-chief wrote on his Truth Social platform that the leaders of the three Gulf nations had asked him to hold off because “serious negotiations are now taking place” and they believed that “a deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all countries in the Middle East, and beyond.”

The possible U.S.-Iran deal, Trump said, “will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!”

The president wrote that he had “instructed” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and the U.S. military “ to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable deal is not reached.”

Axios reported on Monday that Trump is considering restarting military operations in Iran after rejecting Iran’s latest proposal in ongoing peace talks, and the president told the New York Post in an interview earlier in the day that Iranian leaders were aware of “what’s going to be happening soon.” He did not elaborate further, though he noted that he was “not open” to making any concessions in negotiations.

Speaking at an event focused on healthcare affordability at the White House on Monday afternoon, Trump said, “We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow. I’ve put it off for a little while. Hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while because we’ve had very big discussions with Iran.”

“We’ll see what they amount to,” he continued.