TERROR THWARTED

Iran-backed militia commander charged with plotting to attack American Jews

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a commander of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, reportedly helped plot at least 18 attacks around the world in revenge for the war against Iran

Federal authorities have charged an Iran-backed militia commander with plotting to attack Jewish sites in New York City and Los Angeles.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Friday in Manhattan, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi helped plot at least 18 attacks, several of which were carried out in Europe and Canada since late February, The New York Times reported.

Al-Saadi, a commander of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia that is a proxy for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reportedly said he was seeking revenge for the U.S. and Israel’s attacks on Iran.

Al-Saadi allegedly firebombed a Bank of New York Mellon building in Amsterdam, tried to detonate improvised explosives at the Bank of America building in Paris, stabbed two people in London and carried out two attacks in Canada, the complaint alleges. He also had started planning attacks targeting New York and Los Angeles Jews, including one on a New York City synagogue, according to the complaint.

Al-Saadi had ties to Gen. Qassim Suleimani, a leading commander in the IRGC, according to the complaint. The U.S. military killed Suleimani in a 2020 strike.

The circumstances of Al-Saadi’s arrest and transfer to the U.S. have not been disclosed.

Following the launch of the war against Iran by the U.S. and Israel in late February, there has been a global surge in Iranian-backed retaliatory terrorism. In March, the FBI determined that the attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Mich., was “a Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism purposely targeting the Jewish community.”