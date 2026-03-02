Arab states unite as Iran strikes every member of Gulf Cooperation Council

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

Chris Van Hollen calls AIPAC anti-American in J Street address

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprecedented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congressional authorization

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits 

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost because she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC clash

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without support from European allies

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land comments and false Epstein link

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooting victim at State of the Union

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming 

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and senior Trump officials

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Quick Hits

Closing ranks

Arab states unite as Iran strikes every member of Gulf Cooperation Council

UAE and Saudi leaders spoke by phone; the GCC affirmed its ‘right to respond’

Fadel SENNA / AFP via Getty Images

A yacht sails past a plume of smoke rising from the port of Jebel Ali following a reported Iranian strike in Dubai on March 1, 2026.

By
Danielle Cohen-Kanik
March 2, 2026

Major Gulf powers are coming together in rare lockstep amid Iran’s strikes around the region, with the United Arab Emirates closing its embassy in Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council declaring it retains the right to respond.

After the U.S. and Israel launched a major operation against Iran on Saturday, the regime struck sites in at least nine countries around the Middle East, including Israel, Jordan, Syria and every member of the Gulf Cooperation Council — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Despite claiming it is aiming at U.S. military assets in the region, Iran has struck widely at civilian infrastructure, including hotels, residential neighborhoods and airports in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq. At least 12 civilians were killed in Israel over the weekend, along with three U.S. servicemembers.

On Saturday, the first day of the operation, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed spoke by phone with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss Iran’s aggression and their response, a significant development and sign of the seriousness of the issue amid a regional rift between the two major powers.

The UAE has taken the brunt of much of Iran’s malign activity — its Ministry of Defense said Sunday that the country had been targeted by 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 drones from Iran. Three civilians were killed and 58 injured in the barrage. 

Shortly after, Abu Dhabi announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its entire diplomatic mission, citing Iran’s “hostile attacks against civilian sites … in a serious and irresponsible escalation [that] constitute a flagrant violation of national sovereignty.” The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also summoned the Iranian ambassador to the UAE and “delivered a strongly worded note of protest” about Iran’s “terrorist attacks and assault.”

Also on Sunday, the ministerial council of the GCC held a meeting over video conference and issued a statement strongly condemning Iran’s attacks and affirming the countries’ “legal right to respond.” 

“The Council also expressed full solidarity among the GCC countries and their unified stance in confronting these attacks, stressing that the security of GCC member states is indivisible, and that any attack against any member state constitutes a direct attack against all GCC countries,” the statement went on. The countries “will take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and to protect their territories, citizens, and residents, including the option of responding to the aggression,” they pledged.

The U.S. also joined the GCC in another statement Sunday, saying that Iran’s “targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior.”

