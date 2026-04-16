FOR BETTER OR WORSE

Mamdani dodges continued questions about wife’s extreme social media history

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani refused to speak directly to his wife’s inflammatory social media history, a day after First Lady Rama Duwaji indicated in an interview she regrets posting a racial slur online while in high school, but stopped short of apologizing for much more recent activity signaling support for Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks.

The democratic socialist mayor initially dismissed JI’s reporting by asserting his wife was a “private person.” But on Wednesday, Duwaji made the latest in a string of media appearances, discussing her art career with the online cultural outlet Hyperallergic.

In the discussion, Duwaji appeared to address revelations by The Washington Free Beacon that she had used the N-word on Tumblr as an adolescent — but not the conservative outlet’s reporting of posts she shared celebrating Palestinian terrorist figures, or of JI’s earlier discovery that she had liked posts that applauded and defended the 2023 Hamas assault on Israel.

“I felt a lot of shame being confronted with language I used that is so harmful to others; being 15 doesn’t excuse it,” Duwaji told Hyperallergic’s editor-in-chief. “I’ve read and seen a lot of what others have had to say in response, and I understand the hurt I caused and am truly sorry.”

Hyperallergic did not follow up on this point, and the mayor’s office declined to answer a New York Times query on Wednesday on whether she felt remorse over her more recent political posts.

Mamdani refused to directly answer the question when pressed in person on Thursday, preferring instead to praise Duwaji personally.

“You know, she shared some of her reflections in this interview. I won’t add much to them,” the mayor said following an unrelated City Hall press conference. “What I will say, however, is that she is someone of incredible integrity, she is someone I am lucky to be able to call my wife and that I am proud of her each and every day.”