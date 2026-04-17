Jewish Dem disillusionment deepens
Plus, Elise Stefanik on her new book and next moves
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the social media activity of the incoming head of progressive campus advocacy group More Perfect University, who liked and shared content justifying Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, and talk to Rep. Elise Stefanik about her new book on higher education and post-Congress plans. We cover yesterday’s inaugural Brandeis Center conference on antisemitism at Harvard University, and have the scoop on a push by Senate lawmakersfor $750 million in security grant funding for next fiscal year. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Stephen Feinberg, Rom Braslavski and Matan Grinberg.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: ‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 graphic video of killings of Israeli soldiers; From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and song to foster connection; and Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79. Print the latest edition here.
What We’re Watching
- The next round of U.S.-Iran talks could take place as soon as this weekend, President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday, adding that “Iran wants to make a deal, and we’re dealing very nicely with them.” The president suggested earlier in the day that he could travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, for a signing ceremony if an agreement with Tehran is reached.
- We’re keeping an eye on the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that went into effect last evening. More below on the ceasefire and the Trump administration’s efforts to convene a summit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
- U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are co-chairing a virtual meeting today aimed at developing a postwar plan to deploy a multinational force to ensure secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz once the U.S. blockade of the waterway lifts.
- The Michigan Democratic Party is holding its endorsement convention on Sunday, where the party will nominate a number of candidates, including its choices for the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents. Read our recent reporting on the regent race, in which Dearborn lawyer Amir Makled is seeking to unseat Jordan Acker, who is Jewish, over his support for Israel.
- On Sunday night, Rachel Goldberg-Polin will be interviewed by Anderson Cooper on CBS’s “60 Minutes” ahead of the release on Tuesday of her new book, When We See You Again, about grieving the death of her son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, in Hamas captivity.
- Elsewhere on Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is slated to campaign with Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, who earlier this week was revealed to have praised a deadly 2014 Hamas attack on an Israeli military base.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MARC ROD
The Democratic shift on Israel policy was on full, dramatic display on the Senate floor on Wednesday night as 40 of 47 Senate Democrats voted for at least one of two resolutions to block U.S. shipments of bulldozers and bombs to Israel.
The votes left many pro-Israel Democrats shocked and disillusioned — exemplified in the muted statements, if any, on the vote from key pro-Israel groups — and is being seen by some as the marker of a new era of Democratic policy on Israel, in which critics of Israel are firmly in the party mainstream.
“It’s yet another data point that the bipartisan consensus [in support of Israel] is, at least at the moment, no longer,” a former Biden administration official told Jewish Insider on Thursday. “Democrats think it’s politically advantageous to take these votes that would have been completely out-of-bounds just two-and-a-half years ago. … It’s deeply concerning if you care about the relationship, if you care about the security of [Israel]. But that’s the state of play at the moment, I think until or unless there’s an event that changes the trajectory.”
Abe Foxman, the former head of the Anti-Defamation League, said the vote highlights the “progressive socialist wing” of the Democratic Party’s increasing takeover. “This is a calamity for the Democratic Party, if it will not be contained and stopped,” Foxman told JI. “What’s also disturbing to me is that this litmus test is being first administered to every Jewish candidate.”
He added that the votes send a terrible message to U.S. allies beyond Israel that the U.S. can’t be relied upon.
SCOOP
Leader of More Perfect University liked posts justifying Oct. 7 terror attacks
Elise Joshi, a Gen Z activist and influencer who is taking the helm of a newly launched progressive campus advocacy group affiliated with the prominent left-wing media organization More Perfect Union, liked social media posts justifying the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, and expressed similar sentiments in at least one now-deleted X comment, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Social media history: In one since-removed X comment from Oct. 7, 2023, for instance, Joshi suggested the Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages were an act of justified resistance linked to a broader movement including violent efforts to oppose slavery, apartheid and colonialism. Joshi, who at the time was a recent graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, where she emerged as an outspoken youth activist with a sizable following on TikTok, also liked some comments posted on the day of the attack that expressed similar views, other screenshots show — including by one user who had asked, “What did y’all think decolonization meant? Vibes? Papers? Essays? Losers.”