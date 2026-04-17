Worthy Reads

Let’s Do the Time Warp Again: The Atlantic’s David Brooks opines that modernism has unintentionally caused a “reversion to authoritarian strongmen,” rather than a move toward liberal democracy and expanded personal choice. “Maybe you’ve seen photos of Tehran in the 1970s, just before the Islamic Revolution: images of young women going to work in miniskirts, of couples making out in parks while wearing bell-bottoms, of people at pools in bikinis. It looks like Paris or Milan or Los Angeles. But in 1979 the revolution happened, and now Tehran looks like something from an earlier century. Sometimes I think that our whole world has become kind of like that — going backwards in time. The religious movements thriving in today’s secularized age are the traditionalist ones that dissent from large parts of contemporary culture — not only the Shiite Islam of post-revolution Iran, but Orthodox Judaism and conservative Catholicism.” [TheAtlantic]

Raw Deal: In The Washington Post, RedBird Capital partner Hamid Biglari, who left Iran in 1976, suggests that the Trump administration is making three rectifiable errors in its approach to talks with Iran: negotiating with the wrong representative, ignoring the Iranian public and misgauging Iran’s strategy of slow-walking conflict resolution. “Require a single reconciled text — English and Persian — before any point is treated as agreed upon. Embed automatic escalation triggers in the ceasefire agreement itself, removing the deliberation window that managed irresolution depends on. And make the Iranian population a formal variable: Tie sanctions relief to measurable civilian benchmarks, including restored internet access and a moratorium on political executions. And have reconstruction funds monitored by international bodies rather than IRGC-controlled banks.” [WashPost]

Kennedy Center Calamity: In The Atlantic, Josef Palermo, who until last month served as the Kennedy Center’s first curator of visual arts, reflects on the decisions made by the Trump administration and Ric Grenell, the center’s former acting director, to reform and restructure the institution, including doing away with its Israel Lounge. “Speaking at the opening reception [of an Oct. 7 commemoration event last fall], Grenell warned the mostly Jewish audience that unless donors came forward to sponsor the space and pay for renovation costs, the lounge would be given away to a new donor. ‘It certainly would be a shame if we lost this room to a corporation or an individual and it was no longer the [Israeli] lounge,’ he said. Such a strong-armed fundraising pitch, at an event commemorating a pogrom, struck many of us in the room as inappropriate. I was mortified.”[TheAtlantic]

Not Doing Israel’s Bidding: The Jerusalem Journal’s Avi Mayer posits that claims that Israel pulled the U.S. into war with Iran are factually inaccurate and play into antisemitic tropes. “The reality is that President Trump’s decision to launch the military campaign in Iran was driven by far more than any single ally’s wishes, and claiming otherwise betrays, at best, a lack of familiarity with either the facts or how consequential decisions are made by American presidents. … To focus on Israel’s role while ignoring all other factors and considerations is to ascribe to the Jewish state outsized, almost mystical influence over American policy — a modern echo of dark tropes from bygone eras.” [JerusalemJournal]