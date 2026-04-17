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Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant funding for 2027

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant fun...ding for 2027

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally postured’ to resume military operations

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally post...ured’ to resume military operations

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hezbollah disarmament

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hez...bollah disarmament

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters ...as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 graphic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 gra...phic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens for breaking with Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owen...s for breaking with Trump

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar...

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist content after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist cont...ent after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-Lebanon diplomacy

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-L...ebanon diplomacy

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Israel fight

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Isr...ael fight

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more antisemitic beliefs

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more... antisemitic beliefs

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light of Hezbollah support

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light... of Hezbollah support

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish students experience antisemitism on campus

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish studen...ts experience antisemitism on campus

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate antisemitism ahead of state party convention

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate anti...semitism ahead of state party convention

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions to stop conflict in Iran

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions... to stop conflict in Iran

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and song to foster connection

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and s...ong to foster connection

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and... stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense aid to Israel

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense ai...d to Israel

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Israel lobby’

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Is...rael lobby’

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s future in the balance

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s f...uture in the balance

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefire brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefi...re brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Lebanon

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Leban...on

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries voted down in committee

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries vo...ted down in committee

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefir...e deal with Iran

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic staffers

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic s...taffers

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do ...hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies with antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies wi...th antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anymore

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anym...ore

Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, blasting pro-Israel groups

Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, b...lasting pro-Israel groups

Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Seder’

Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Sed...er’

Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no deal reached by Tuesday

Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no... deal reached by Tuesday

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Iranian propaganda about U.S. war

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Irania...n propaganda about U.S. war

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehr...an to reach an agreement

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they still belong

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they... still belong

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boosts defense spending

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boo...sts defense spending

They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape what followed

They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape wh...at followed

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories online

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy ...theories online

New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military action against Iran

New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military ac...tion against Iran

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extremism after Temple Israel attack

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extre...mism after Temple Israel attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears and Arab outreach after attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears a...nd Arab outreach after attack

Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in troops?

Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in t...roops?

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Israel

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Isra...el

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists convicted of murder

Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists co...nvicted of murder

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after backlash

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after ba...cklash

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets political reality

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets po...litical reality

Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani’s movement

Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani...’s movement

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and Palestinian security prisoners

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and... Palestinian security prisoners

Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Iran’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Ira...n’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

As the Iran war rages, who’s watching Gaza?

As the Iran war rages, who’s watching Gaza?

Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave, AJC concludes

Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave,... AJC concludes

After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat antisemitism, back Palestinians

After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat ant...isemitism, back Palestinians

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, compares Piker to Nick Fuentes

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, co...mpares Piker to Nick Fuentes

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism on Instagram

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism ...on Instagram

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens criticize El-Sayed over rallies with Hasan Piker

Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens criticize El-Sayed over rallie...s with Hasan Piker

Gulf states slam Arab League countries for tepid response to Iranian aggression

Gulf states slam Arab League countries for tepid response to... Iranian aggression

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safeguards to combat antisemitism

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safe...guards to combat antisemitism

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidates’ views on Israel

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidat...es’ views on Israel

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a risk’

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a ri...sk’

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boycott some Jewish events

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boyco...tt some Jewish events

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is born

From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is b...orn

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Jewish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Je...wish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military was a positive outcome

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military wa...s a positive outcome

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