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Janeese Lewis George’s political director shared videos calling Israel ‘evil’ and supporting BDS

The highest-paid staffer on Washington, D.C., mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George’s campaign has a social media history showing deep-seated hostility toward Israel and adherence to far left views on the Middle East, according to a review of the staffer’s public posts.

Malia Green, Lewis George’s political director, posts frequently on Instagram, often a mix of photos or videos of herself alongside TikTok videos that she downloads and shares to her own profile. Green is a local activist who founded a nonprofit called Harriet’s Wildest Dreams that advocates for prison abolition.

In the months after the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel, Green’s posts on Instagram, where she has 6,400 followers, regularly centered on anti-Israel advocacy.

One video she shared in Dec. 2023 called Israel an “imaginary state.” Another post that month featured a video with someone saying “Israel is a bitch, so evil.”

In November, weeks after the Oct. 7 attacks, Green shared a video of a woman who called it “sickening” that Israeli actress Gal Gadot was screening footage of Hamas’ atrocities.



At least two posts featured videos that appeared to defend the Houthis, an Iran-backed militia in Yemen that began attacking Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea after Oct. 7. One, from Jan. 2024, showed an Irish parliamentarian criticizing the European Union for its concern about the Houthis’ attacks on global shipping.

A Dec. 2023 post included a video with a woman who said that “Yemen is the only nation militarily backing the people of Palestine.” The caption to the post expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

The captions to many of Green’s posts in late 2023 and 2024 called on her followers to advocate for the Palestinian cause. In Jan. 2024, she wrote “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” alongside a video showing pro-Palestinian protesters with bullhorns outside the home of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), shouting that his wife should be “ashamed.”

Green’s posts reveal a deep commitment to BDS, including calls to boycott Starbucks because of its support for “genocide.” (Starbucks was the target of anti-Israel activists in the fall of 2023 because of its posture toward pro-Palestinian members of its union.)

“My views are my own,” Green’s Instagram bio states. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Green’s posts have come under scrutiny as Lewis George continues to face questions about her own views on Israel.

At a candidate forum hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council on Thursday, Lewis George was asked to specify her views on Zionism — an issue that has become a flashpoint in the race after she said in a Democratic Socialists of America endorsement questionnaire that she would reject the “Zionist lobby.”

Lewis George said at the event that she would not exclude any segment of the Jewish community but avoided sharing her opinion about Zionism. She is a member of the Metro DC DSA chapter and earned the group’s endorsement in the mayoral race.

“I will refrain from going on any political junkets to Israel. I will also not attend events focused on obfuscating the realities of occupation or promoting Zionism and apartheid,” Lewis George wrote in the DSA questionnaire.

Asked whether she supports BDS, Lewis George did not answer, but said she supports “the right of all people, including Palestinians, to use nonviolent strategies like boycotts and calls for divestment to build a more just world.”

A spokesperson for Lewis George’s campaign did not respond to multiple inquiries seeking comment about whether Green advises Lewis George on Israeli-Palestinian matters or if their views align.

In her anti-Israel messages, Green also regularly took aim at Democrats. One video she shared in Dec. 2023 showed a man describing both Donald Trump and Joe Biden as “horrible choices.” In a post several months later, Green shared a video encouraging Democrats to support the Uncommitted movement to protest Biden’s support for Israel. She routinely highlighted anti-Israel protests at events hosted by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In one post with a “ceasefire” caption, from Jan. 2024, Green boosted a video that escalated from criticism of the president to the entire country.

“F*** the United States government and every member that belongs to that shit,” a woman said in the video.