UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

After receiving widespread condemnation, Nacua apologized ‘to anyone who was offended by my actions’

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s organization focused on combating antisemitism condemned Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for performing an antisemitic dance on social media.

After Kraft’s foundation and other leading figures spoke out, Nacua offered an apology Thursday afternoon.

“We must all reject the antisemitic tropes, dances and stereotypes shared between wide receiver Puka Nacua and [online streamer] Adin Ross,” Adam Katz, president of the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, told Jewish Insider.

During Ross’ livestream on Tuesday, he taught the wide receiver an antisemitic touchdown celebration, which ended with Nacua looking into the camera and rubbing his hands together — a stereotypical movement indicating greed that Ross’ fans refer to as his “iconic Jewish dance.”

Ross then asked Nacua to perform the celebratory dance during the Rams’ game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, to which Nacua agreed.

After facing significant backlash, Nacua issued an apology on Thursday, stating that at the time of the livestream, he had “no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetrated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.”

“I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”

The incident came as Jewish communities are still reeling after a mass shooting killed 15 at a Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach.

“The Blue Square Alliance Against Hate recognizes the power of sports to bring people together across divides and around the world,” Katz told JI. “It’s imperative that we continue to use these moments to spotlight the best of humanity, and inspire, educate and create allyship within sports.”