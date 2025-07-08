hill talk
Netanyahu blames declining American support on ‘concerted effort’ to vilify and demonize Israel
The Israeli prime minister also said that Israel continues to work on ceasefire efforts after accepting the latest U.S.-sponsored proposal
Marc Rod
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday blamed coordinated anti-Israel advocacy campaigns for recent polls showing falling support for the Jewish state in the United States, particularly among Democrats, but argued that effective Israeli counter-messaging could reverse those trends....
