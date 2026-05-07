EYE ON NOVEMBER

Swing-district Republican introduces war authorization to limit Iran operations

Rep. Tom Barrett (R-MI) on Thursday introduced an authorization for use of military force (AUMF) in Iran that would limit the length and scope of U.S. military operations, dismissing assertions by the administration that the operation that began in February had already concluded.

The AUMF marks one of the most concrete actions by congressional Republicans thus far to limit U.S. operations against Iran, and may preview further action by Republicans wary of the undefined and unclear scope of and plans for U.S. action against Iran. Senate Republicans are working on a similar AUMF effort.

In a statement, Barrett’s office noted that the administration notified Congress on May 1 that the use of military force against Iran had concluded, meeting a 60-day deadline under the War Powers Act for executive use of military force without congressional approval.

But, Barrett’s office noted, U.S. operations “are ongoing” and described his AUMF as an effort “reclaiming Congress’s authority under Article 1 of the Constitution and giving President Trump clear legal authority to stop Iran from procuring a nuclear weapon with clear safeguards and limitations.”

The AUMF would authorize the administration to use U.S. military force against Iran’s nuclear program, against “imminent threats” to U.S. forces or facilities by Iran or its proxies, to blockade Iran’s ports and to protect safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz — but that authorization would terminate on July 30, which falls 90 days after the initial start of operations in Iran, irrespective of the current tenuous ceasefire agreement.

Barrett’s AUMF provides a 30-day wind-down period “only as necessary to end the deployment or engagement of the Armed Forces.”

The resolution would ban “sustained ground combat operations” in Iran, seizing or holding any territory within Iran and “nation-building or stabilization operations or the establishment of long-term security governance within Iran.” This would prevent the U.S. from occupying Iran’s Kharg Island oil facilities, an option discussed earlier in the war.

It would permit rescue operations or intelligence collection or sharing.

Barrett’s legislation states that U.S. servicemembers and the American people “deserve to know the clear mission scope and objective for the use of any military force.”

“Two things have been clear from the very beginning: Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the United States of America cannot be dragged into another endless war,” Barrett, a veteran, said in a statement. “The Commander in Chief has the sole authority to lead our troops in wartime, but I’ve lost too many friends on the battlefield to allow that to happen without Congress exercising its constitutional role to clearly define the mission with safeguards and a deadline. If we don’t learn from our foreign policy failures of the past, we are bound to repeat them.”

Barrett hails from a swing district rated as a toss-up by the Cook Political Report. His decision to introduce an AUMF comes amid concerns that the war could be a political liability for Republicans in the midterm elections in November.

The AUMF also requires detailed reports to Congress every 30 days on the U.S. operations — addressing frustrations from both sides of the aisle about a lack of information from the administration — including an explanation of the legal authority and policy justifications for “each action and operation” undertaken, the “expected scope and duration” of these actions and an assessment of civilian and military casualties.

The House is likely to vote on a Democratic-led war powers resolution to halt operations in Iran when it returns next week, which could pass. Progressive House Democrats have teed up a series of additional war powers votes in the coming weeks, with plans to force votes as frequently as every day.