Riyadh’s role

Saudi Arabia denied U.S. use of airbases for Project Freedom – report

Gulf allies were surprised by the U.S. effort to help stranded ships leave the Strait of Hormuz, and Riyadh barred U.S. military aircraft from taking off from Prince Sultan Airbase or flying over the country, according to NBC

The U.S. halted its short-lived effort to help stranded ships leave the Strait of Hormuz after Riyadh denied it the use of Saudi bases or airspace, NBC reported.

President Donald Trump announced he was pausing the effort, called “Project Freedom,” on Tuesday, one day after it began, writing on Truth Social that the reversal came “based on the request of Pakistan and other countries … to see whether or not the agreement [with Iran] can be finalized and signed.”

Amid the U.S. move to aid ships that had been stuck in the Strait of Hormuz for weeks, Iran launched missiles at the United Arab Emirates.

According to NBC, Gulf allies were surprised by Project Freedom, and Riyadh took the step of barring U.S. military aircraft from taking off from Prince Sultan Airbase or flying over the country.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly did not change his position after a call with Trump, forcing the U.S. to pause the endeavor.

Qatar and Oman were also surprised by the announcement regarding the Strait of Hormuz, NBC reported. Trump spoke with the emir of Qatar after launching Project Freedom.

The White House said in a statement that “regional allies were notified in advance.”