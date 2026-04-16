DUKING IT OUT

Duke suspends Students for Justice in Palestine chapter over antisemitic Instagram posts

Duke University suspended its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter on Tuesday, one month after students began submitting complaints about an antisemitic Instagram post from the group, which depicted the U.S. and Israel as two pigs frothing at the mouth.

The post, which has since been removed from Duke SJP’s Instagram page, was advertising a March 19 general meeting of the group, an on-campus discussion about “Iran, Zionism and US imperialism.”

The flyer featured an illustration by artist Emory Douglas originally published in the newspaper The Black Panther in 1970, depicting the snarling two pigs holding the torch of liberty and the Star of David, labeled “U.S. Imperialism” and “Zionism.”

According to The Duke Chronicle, the university’s student newspaper, 10 students filed complaints with Duke’s Office of Institutional Equity after the flyer was published on March 13. Citing the complaints and previous conduct issues, Duke Student Affairs suspended the group and froze its funding, according to the Chronicle.

Noah Hamid, a sophomore political science major, commended the suspension, telling Jewish Insider that “part of the reason I chose Duke is that the administration has done a good job of protecting students on both sides.”

Duke’s SJP chapter has been “less aggressive” than chapters on other elite campuses, said Hamid, who serves as a community impact fellow for the Israel on Campus Coalition.

Still, the group has been behind several disruptive incidents on campus since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel. Demonstrators from Duke SJP disrupted a November 2024 on campus event featuring former Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, accussing him of supporting illegal occupation and genocide, leading to an investigation by Duke into violations of its Pickets, Protests, and Demonstrations policy.

“A decision like [the SJP suspension] is not made relative to a single action but reflects a broader pattern of behavior that SJP has exhibited,” continued Hamid. “This is the right decision and the timeline [it took for administration] to make the decision is also a sign of it being fair. This isn’t a rash response. It’s them responding appropriately to reactions from the community.”

Duke University did not respond to a request for comment from JI asking how long the suspension is expected to last.