POLL POSITION

New Quinnipiac poll illustrates deepening partisanship over Israel

The survey found 12% of Democrats were more sympathetic to Israelis, while 60% sided more with Palestinians

A new Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday underscores the growing partisanship over Israel, and the declining sympathies among Democratic voters towards the Jewish state.

The survey asked respondents whether their sympathies were more with Israelis or Palestinians. A 37% plurality said Israelis, 32% said Palestinians and 31% said they don’t know — the narrowest advantage Israel has had since Quinnipiac began asking the question in 2001.

The slippage was driven mainly by Democrats, who now are overwhelmingly more sympathetic towards Palestinians. Among Democrats, just 12% said their sympathies were more with Israelis while a record 60% said they were with Palestinians.

By comparison, in November 2023, shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, the Quinnipiac survey found 41% of Democrats saying they were more sympathetic to Palestinians, while 34% said they were more sympathetic to Israelis.

By contrast, Republicans remain overwhelmingly supportive of Israel and independents are still more supportive of Israelis than Palestinians. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Republicans are more sympathetic to Israelis, while 7% are more sympathetic to Palestinians. The small share of Republicans more sympathetic to the Palestinians is unchanged since 2023.

Among independents, 38% express more sympathy towards Israelis, 30% side with Palestinians and 31% don’t have an opinion.

The poll also asked respondents about the significance of antisemitism, which voters from both parties agreed was a worsening problem. Nearly three-fourths of voters (73%) said anti-Jewish prejudice was either a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem. Nearly half of Republicans (47%) considered antisemitism a very serious problem, compared to 36% of Democrats, and 35% of independents.