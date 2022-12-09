Daily Kickoff
In today's Daily Kickoff, we talk to Democrat Adam Frisch about his effort to oust Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in Colorado, and look at how the House's passage of the NDAA affects Jewish communal priorities.
The Senate Democrats’ anticipated incoming 51-49 majority was dealt a blow with the news this morning that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is switching her party affiliation to Independent. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” Sinema told Politico’s Burgess Everett.
A bipartisan group of 40 House lawmakers signed onto a resolution “condemning antisemitism by public figures,” Jewish Insider has learned. The resolution is being led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Don Bacon (R-NE).
The resolution asserts that “with increasing frequency, influential public figures, celebrities, and foreign government officials use social media platforms to spread their antisemitic, hateful views, including Holocaust denial and praise for Adolf Hitler” and that “there has been a marked increase in prominent public figures using hate speech online.”
The resolution goes on to condemn rising antisemitism and “calls on national faith leaders of all denominations and Americans of influence to join with current and former elected leaders to use their platforms to speak out against antisemitism.” Read more here and view the full text of the resolution here.
frisch look
Adam Frisch weighs rematch with Boebert as House recount nears conclusion
For the past few weeks, Adam Frisch, a Democrat who came close to unseating Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) last month in a Colorado House race, has occupied something of a curious position. Even as he conceded defeat on Nov. 18, saying he was unlikely to overcome a tantalizingly slim deficit of around 500 votes, the matchup remains too close to call amid a mandatory recount that is expected to conclude by Tuesday. Frisch, however, has no expectations that the updated tally will deliver the result he needs to best his Republican opponent, an incendiary freshman lawmaker who proved surprisingly vulnerable. “We’re the only race that hasn’t been decided, but it’s pretty much decided,” Frisch, 55, said in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel on Thursday. “Unless there’s a 500-vote county, nothing’s going to happen.”
Staying Zen: Fixed in a sort of electoral limbo until next week, the former Aspen city councilman has resisted temptations to second-guess his first campaign for federal office. “I try to stay pretty Zen throughout my life,” Frisch noted. “There’s not much I can do about it now.” In the meantime, Frisch has been actively weighing a rematch, particularly after a robust showing that catapulted his campaign onto the national stage. “I’ve just got to check in with, a, my body, b, the family, and listening to those who were involved before to make sure they agree that we still think there’s a path,” he explained. “I only want to go if we think there’s a path.”
Listening and learning: With the election now all but behind him, Frisch said he has been traveling the state in recent weeks, meeting with donors, county leaders and other supporters to assess his prospects in 2024. “I spent some time in Denver with some of the people proactive in the business community who were either small supporters, big supporters or not supporting and kicking themselves that they didn’t support more,” he said. The purpose of such conversations, Frisch clarified, has not been to engage in an “‘I told you so’ tour” or to point fingers at those who snubbed him. “Holding grudges,” he said, “ is just not a way to go.” “I’m going to listen, and mostly what we’re hearing is people are very confident that we could make another go of it,” he claimed. “We’re going to digest all of that stuff. It’s not even 2023, so I think we have some time.”
Opponent’s strategy: Frisch, who is Jewish, had also expressed personal reservations over Boebert’s conduct amid an uptick in antisemitic hate crimes. Still, Frisch emphasized that he had not experienced any anti-Jewish prejudice from Boebert’s campaign or from voters on the campaign trail. “I think there was this view beating me up about being from a mountain town, let alone from Aspen,” Frisch added, noting that Boebert had aggressively sought to cast him as an out-of-touch elite in a predominantly rural district populated by ranchers and farmers. “My takeaway,” he said, “is our opponents spent so much time focusing on the whole ‘being from Aspen’ thing that there was enough there for them to run with.” “That was the focus,” he said, “not that I was a Jew.”
heard yesterday
EU diplomat: ‘Absolutely obvious’ that now is not the time for nuclear negotiations with Iran
It is “absolutely obvious that this is not the moment to go for the nuclear agreement,” despite a deep-seated belief in Brussels that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is still the best way to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, senior European Union diplomat Enrique Mora said Thursday at a panel at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington, D.C., reports Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch.
Hard choices: It’s not just the unprecedented protests in the country or Iran’s support for Russia in its war on Ukraine that led Mora to air this view. “It’s fundamentally because the Iranians themselves, they have not taken the decision to go for JCPOA,” said Mora, deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service, which sets EU foreign policy. Twice this year, in March and in August, Iran rejected two negotiated offers. “To all those who say the JCPOA is a dead horse, my question is very simple: What’s the alternative? What do you want to do with the Iranian nuclear program, which by the way is advancing?”
Deciding deterrence: Longtime American diplomat Dennis Ross, who was also a panelist, suggested that Washington needs to enact a “strategy of deterrence” to counter Iran’s recent advances in its nuclear program, which have continued even amid the widespread protests in the country. ‘We need to be able to demonstrate to them that the path they’re on is ultimately going to be even more costly to them,” said Ross, now the Ziegler Distinguished Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “We cannot be in a position where we are providing a kind of fuel to the regime to sustain itself at a time [where] what we’re seeing is really unprecedented.”
Don’t send money: Abbas Milani, the Hamid and Christina Moghadam Director of Iranian Studies at Stanford University, noted that he had supported the original deal in 2015, but that he now felt differently given the drastic change in circumstances among the Iranian people. “I cannot believe that the international community can at this moment think about signing a deal with this regime and giving it billions of dollars that it will only use to suppress the Iranian people, agitate against U.S. allies, and further consolidate its ties to Russia,” said Milani.
in memoriam
Jersey City commemorates 2019 shooting while noting rising levels of antisemitism
More than 100 people gathered at the steps of City Hall in Jersey City on a chilly Thursday evening to pay tribute to the four victims of the shooting at a kosher supermarket three years ago. But along with serving as a memorial to the fallen, the event functioned as a warning that, when it comes to threats against Jews, matters do not seem to have improved, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Ben Sales reports from New Jersey.
Officially speaking: “I have the privilege of welcoming you to Jersey City City Hall today, unfortunately not under the best of circumstances,” Mayor Steven Fulop, who is Jewish, said, though it was unclear if he was referring to the 2019 shooting or the rising numbers of antisemitic incidents since. Speaking later in the evening, state Attorney General Matt Platkin said, “I continue to see that fear in communities across our state, because the reality is, hate hasn’t gone away in the three years since that awful day.” In addition to Fulop and Platkin, the hour-long service featured New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, Israeli Deputy Consul General Israel Nitzan and a senior official from the Newark FBI office. The event was organized by the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey and the Israeli-American Council.
Mishna moment: The one Hasidic rabbi to speak from the podium was Rabbi Moshe Schapiro, who heads Chabad of Hoboken and Jersey City, and read a passage from the Mishna before reciting the Rabbi’s Kaddish, the form of the prayer that is recited following Jewish learning. The passage he chose, from the final chapter of Tractate Oktzin, says God “found no vessel that could contain blessing for Israel save that of peace.” “We may look alike, we may act alike, we may vote different, we may think different,” he said. “The success of our blessings is if we know how to do so in peace.”
Hanukkah hope: Speakers throughout the night honored the victims by name: Mindy Ferencz, Moshe Deutsch, Douglas Miguel Rodriguez and Detective Joseph Seals. “Together, we must find the courage, through enduring pain, to end the twin evils of gun violence and bigotry,” Murphy said, and invoked the upcoming holiday of Hanukkah in her “hope for the future that light will always overcome darkness.”
unpacking ndaa
What’s next for Jewish community priorities that didn’t make it into the NDAA?
The House’s passage, by a wide margin, of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act yesterday advanced several key domestic and foreign national security policy priorities for advocates in the Jewish community. But other provisions that Jewish groups had supported were left on the cutting-room floor amid negotiations between legislators in the House and Senate, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Pray Safe Act: One major priority that was excluded from the bill was the Pray Safe Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at establishing a centralized resource for nonprofits to find information on security best practices and grant opportunities. “The decision regarding the PSA was made at the leadership level and apparently wasn’t tied to the substance of the bill itself,” Rabbi Abba Cohen, vice president of government affairs for Agudath Israel, told Jewish Insider. “The PSA was paired with an unrelated provision, and the two were supposed to move together. Once the unrelated provision was blocked by leadership, the PSA fell with it.”
Positive notes: Cohen added that advocates “should be very pleased” that other priorities, like the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act, were included. Elana Broitman, senior vice president of public affairs at the Jewish Federations of North America, emphasized that she does not see Congress’ failure to include the legislation in the NDAA as an indication of a lack of commitment to protecting the Jewish community.
Mixed success: The Anti-Defamation League also supported the Pray Safe Act, as well as pushed to preserve the Pentagon’s current programs for combating extremism within military ranks and a range of House amendments requiring reports on antisemitism and other extremist and domestic terrorist threats. It saw mixed success in these goals — Senate-proposed language eliminating the extremism programming was cut from the bill, but most of the reporting requirements were also excluded. The ADL’s director for national security, Ryan Greer, told JI that it is “important” that language demanding the Pentagon stop its counter-extremism efforts was omitted from the bill.
✡️ Community Concern: The Associated Press‘ Josef Federman explores concerns among U.S. Jews about a clash of values with the new Israeli government that could further widen a partisan divide over support for Israel. “Halie Soifer, chief executive of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said it is premature to judge a government that hasn’t yet taken office. But she acknowledged the concerns about issues like LGBTQ rights, Palestinian rights and respect for democracy – particularly with memories of the Trump administration still fresh. ‘Many of those concerns are based on our own experience with an administration that didn’t share our values,’ said Soifer. Whether U.S. policy will be affected is unclear. The Biden administration has said it will wait to see policies, not personalities, of the new government.” [AP]
🌟 Washington Wunderkind:The New York Times’ Stephanie Lai tails Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-FL) around Washington during freshman orientation as the 25-year-old takes up the mantle of the youngest member of the next Congress. “On Capitol Hill, he has sometimes felt like a kid trying to get to know a new school. He got lost in the Capitol Visitor Center — as the soundtrack of the Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ blared in his headphones — and had the dizzying experience of meeting new and current members during informational sessions throughout the Capitol complex. Representative Val B. Demings, the Florida Democrat whom he will succeed, has offered him mentorship and described him in an interview as “beyond his years.’ ‘He takes the job seriously, but I don’t think he takes himself too seriously,’ Ms. Demings said. ‘If he can keep that kind of spirit, even on the rough days and nights here, he’ll be OK.’” [NYTimes]
😬 Hateful Humor: In Bloomberg, Andreas Kluth traces the evolution of what he dubs “Hitler kitsch” — in which the Nazi leader has become a source of jokes and memes, and the tragedy of the Holocaust has taken a backseat. “What began as funny (to some) has become perverse. It’s unbearable to watch Russian President Vladimir Putin hop on the meme bandwagon while simultaneously adopting Hitler’s own propaganda style — by reversing the roles of victims and perpetrators, for example. Thus Putin would have you believe that it’s the Ukrainians who are Nazis, and that he’s defending Russians from them. Confronted by the cognitive dissonance that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is Jewish, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has mused that ‘Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood too.’ So here we are, with everyone from rappers in ski masks to genocidal autocrats holding forth about Hitler and the Nazis, unburdened by fact, proportion or decency. And the rest of us, especially Millennials and Zoomers, are left groping through a postmodern fog, where nothing is true and everything is possible — and, when in doubt, hilarious.” [Bloomberg]
