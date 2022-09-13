👋 Good Tuesday morning!

Ed note: In an effort to bring you, the readers, closer to what our team is seeing and hearing, on occasion we’ll be handing over the pen to individual reporters to lead off the Daily Kickoff. First up, Jewish Insider’s Jerusalem correspondent Ruth Eglash, who accompanied Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on his first trip to Germany as prime minister.

Hi there, it’s Ruth Marks Eglash, Jewish Insider‘s Jerusalem correspondent. Yesterday, I flew aboard Israeli Prime Minister Lapid’s plane, returning from a whirlwind 24 hours in Germany, where the prime minister met with top German officials, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Lapid’s primary goal on the trip was to reaffirm Israel’s opposition to a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, but the Israelis added a level of gravitas to the visit by including five Holocaust survivors in the delegation.

Speaking last night to the Israeli press accompanying the delegation, ​​Lapid, himself the son of a Holocaust survivor, said that “visiting Germany as the prime minister of Israel is very different to visiting any other country in the world.”

Those optics were on full display from the moment the Israeli delegation touched down in Berlin. Exiting the plane, Lapid walked arm-in-arm with one of the survivors, who had experienced Nazi atrocities as a child in Ukraine and froze at the sight of the German military honor guard.

Lapid’s emotional response to being in Germany for an official visit as the prime minister of the world’s only Jewish state was captured again on Monday when the delegation, accompanied by Scholz, visited the historic Wannsee Villa, just outside of Berlin. Despite the villa’s serene setting, the location, infamous for being the site where the Nazi leadership met in 1942 to finalize the “Final Solution,” brought tears to the eyes of some of the survivors, who shared their chilling personal stories with Scholz.

Lapid, too, was visibly moved as he listened to each of the elderly survivors’ recollections of their horrific experiences and painful losses during World War II. Lapid himself recalled to the chancellor his own father’s story about witnessing his father — Lapid’s grandfather, Dr. Bela Lampel — being taken away by German soldiers. He never saw him again. Lampel died in a concentration camp, but Lapid’s father, Yosef “Tommy” Lapid, became a well-known politician and government minister in Israel.

Writing in the visitors book at Wannsee, Lapid noted: “Here, at the place where the Nazis convened and decided on the final solution to the Jewish people, I stand as Prime Minister of the Jewish state and say: “Am Ysrael Chai” – the nation of Israel lives.”

The delegation headed from Wannsee straight to the airport, arriving back in Israel late on Monday night. A look of triumph — and relief — over what was a significant and powerful visit to Germany, was clear in the eyes of the survivors, and the relatives accompanying them, as they shuffled off the plane.

Read more below on Lapid’s trip to Israel and follow @reglash for regular updates from Jerusalem.

In the U.S. today, we’re watching the final primaries of the 2022 midterms. In Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, Seth Magaziner is expected to pick up the Democratic nomination, which will set him up against former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, who is facing no primary opposition. Below, JI’s Matthew Kassel looks at the situation in New Hampshire, where a leading Republican running in the state’s primary to challenge Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) is facing blowback for accepting the endorsement of a lawmaker who has drawn the ire of the state’s Jewish community.