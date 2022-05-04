👋 Good Wednesday morning!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochulannounced on Tuesday that Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY) will serve as her lieutenant governor and will replace Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who stepped down last month after being indicted on federal bribery charges, on the ballot.

Delgado’s appointment opens up his seat representing New York’s 19th Congressional District, an expansive area covering the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. Delgado — who won a crowded primary in 2018 and went on to defeat Rep. John Faso (R-NY) during that year’s “blue wave” — was set to square off against Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who challenged then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2020.

Around the district on Tuesday, two names were consistently floated among political observers as replacements for Delgado: Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and state Sen. Michelle Hinchey. (Read our 2020 profile of Hinchey here.)

“It’s Michelle vs. Pat,” one Ulster County politico with knowledge of local Democratic politics told JI. Ryan finished second in the 2018 primary, receiving 18% of the vote to Delgado’s 21%. Hinchey, who was elected to the state Senate in 2020, is the daughter of former Rep. Maurice Hinchey (D-NY), who represented the district for two decades until his retirement in 2013. She’s the current chair of the state Senate’s Agriculture Committee.

In April 2021, Ryan, a veteran, launched Serve NY PAC, which backs candidates with a history of government or community service. Ryan raised $1.7 million during his 2018 congressional run.

The final contours of the district are in question after the New York Court of Appeals ruled last month that the congressional map drafted by Democrats and approved by Hochul was unconstitutional. Last week, the Cook Political Report shifted the district from “Likely Democratic” to “Lean Democratic.”

In Ohio, author J.D. Vance won the contested Republican primary for Senate, beating out state Sen. Matt Dolan and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel. In the general election, Vance, who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, will face off against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who secured the Democratic nomination.

In Indiana’s Republican primary last night, state Sen. Erin Houchin, backed by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), picked up the nomination in the 9th Congressional District, and is expected to have an easy path to Congress.

In Indiana’s 1st District, the Trump-aligned Jennifer-Ruth Green, endorsed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), will go on to challenge incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN).

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying again today at budget hearings with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and a Senate Appropriations subcommittee.