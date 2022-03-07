Worthy Reads

👨 Man of the Moment: In GQ, Michael Idov explains Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s rise to worldwide popularity. “A huge part of Zelensky’s global resonance is that he seems to fit a type everyone knows the world over, because, thanks to millennia of persecution, the type exists the world over: a Jewish wiseacre. The idea of one of those (of us, I should say), becoming a wartime icon is in itself a perfect Jewish joke. It’s Woody Allen in ‘Bananas,’ it’s Dustin Hoffman in ‘Ishtar,’ it’s Ben Stiller in ‘Tropic Thunder.’ Except in real life. Risking real death. The true story of 44-year-old Zelensky’s rise is a tad more complicated, and speaks more to the incredibly messy cultural tangle that exists between Russia and Ukraine than to any easy stereotype.” [GQ]

🕍 Safe at Shul: CNN’s Rebecca Wright and Olha Konovalova spotlight the efforts of a synagogue in Uman, Ukraine, to provide a safe haven for Jewish and non-Jewish Ukrainians alike. “‘We invite all the people, all Ukrainians, all Hasidic people, doesn’t matter who,’ said Irina Rybnitskaya, a lawyer for the US-owned foundation that runs the synagogue. ‘We prepare this place especially for them, in order to hide (when) there is (an) alarm.’ The temporary hideout is lined with wooden benches and has been stocked with mattresses, blankets and hot drinks. The residents have arrived carrying their valuables and bags of clothing, in case they have to camp out for days — or longer — in the shelter. ‘It’s safe to be here, that’s why I am here,’ said Dasha Borscht, 16, a non-Jewish resident taking refuge in the basement.” [CNN]

🎭 Star Power: In a wide-ranging interview with The Cut’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, actress Beanie Feldstein, who stars in the upcoming Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” explains the differences between herself and the show’s star, Fanny Brice. “She just wants to do what she loves, which we, of course, can understand. But there’s this brazen, unapologetic attitude to her that I certainly don’t have. I finish a number in the rehearsal room, and I run offstage. I’m like, ‘No, don’t look at me!’ The first song is called ‘I’m the Greatest Star,’ and it’s just her demanding that we know that she is a star, which is so uninhibited. It’s so freeing to play someone who just puts a period at the end of the sentence and is like, ‘This is who I am, and make way for me.’ And the whole beginning of the show is people telling her that she’s too — in my case, too short or not the right size or this … And she’s just like, ‘Okay, I know I’m not that, but I’m this. And give me a chance to do this.’ And so, it kind of tracks her trajectory to stardom.” [TheCut]

📷 Preserving the Past: The Boston Globe’s Brian MacQuarrie looks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s new push to reach Holocaust survivors and their descendants living in the New England. “Hundreds of photos covered a long wooden table at Julie Ross’s home, painful reminders of her father’s harrowing captivity in Nazi death camps during the Holocaust. There was an image of Stephan Ross, maybe 12 years old, wearing the striped uniform of a prisoner. Pictures of corpses being pushed into ovens. And clusters of emaciated men staring in stunned disbelief upon their liberation by American troops. ‘Some of these things we’ve never seen,’ Julie Ross said recently, picking up the photos, one by one, and reflecting quietly on what her father had endured. ‘He never showed them to us.’” [BostonGlobe]

✍️ Sanctions and the Regime: In National Review, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Rich Goldberg calls on Congress to act to keep sanctions on Iran as a nuclear deal between Tehran and Western powers begins to take shape. “Congress should defend the integrity of U.S. terrorism sanctions by mandating new sanctions on any institution in Iran — including the Central Bank of Iran — that continues to finance the activities of the Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations. Congress should condemn as wholly illegitimate the removal of terrorism sanctions without a cessation of illicit conduct. [President Joe] Biden is setting a dangerous precedent for U.S. counterterrorism policy. New legislation should set a deadline for Iran to fully account for its undeclared nuclear work or face the full reimposition of U.S. sanctions. Removing sanctions for a supposed nuclear deal that knowingly allows Iran to hide its clandestine nuclear activities defies common sense.” [NationalReview]