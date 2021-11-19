👋 Good Friday morning!

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’sedition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI stories, including: Is the Green Party over?; Jazz Lewis steps out; Minister Elharrar outlines Israel’s biggest climate challenges; An interview with the University of Austin’s founding president; Israeli startup ‘cracks code to saliva’ with world’s first pregnancy spit test; Is Young Kim the future of the GOP?; and Making hiking boots bloom in the desert. Print the latest edition here.

“I hope we will soon see an Emirati and an Israeli go to space together,” United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba told moderator Rob Satloff to enthusiastic applause from the crowd gathered at The Plaza in New York City last night for The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Scholar-Statesman Award Gala.

The dinner honored UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who recorded an interview with Satloff that was aired at last night’s dinner. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also addressed the crowd via video.

It was a busy night at The Plaza. One floor below the Washington Institute dinner, the Committee to Protect Journalists held its annual International Press Freedom Awards featuring the likes of Ronan Farrow, Nima Elbagir and Ed Yong.

Amid an eight-and-a-half-hour speech from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) overnight — the longest in House history — House Democrats bumped a planned vote on the Build Back Bettersocial spending package from Thursday evening to Friday morning. The bill is expected to pass.

More than 30 House lawmakers from both parties and across the political spectrum sent a letter to President Joe Biden questioning the legality of U.S. military strikes and activities in Syria without specific permission from Congress. The group was led by Reps. Peter DeFazio (D-OR), Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY).

Attempts to move Senate deliberations on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act stalled yesterday as several Republicans objected that their proposed amendments were excluded from consideration.

Further debate will now likely be delayed until after Thanksgiving.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) held a virtual meeting yesterday with Jewish and nonprofit groups to celebrate the passage of the Nonprofit Energy Efficiency Act as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Klobuchar gave a shoutout to the Orthodox Union’s Advocacy Center, saying they “were the heart and soul of this bill.” The Minnesota senator added in a statement, “I’m looking forward to visiting grant recipients in the Jewish community to see how they use this federal funding to save energy.”