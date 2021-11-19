Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Friday morning!
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’sedition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI stories, including: Is the Green Party over?; Jazz Lewis steps out; Minister Elharrar outlines Israel’s biggest climate challenges; An interview with the University of Austin’s founding president; Israeli startup ‘cracks code to saliva’ with world’s first pregnancy spit test; Is Young Kim the future of the GOP?; and Making hiking boots bloom in the desert. Print the latest edition here.
“I hope we will soon see an Emirati and an Israeli go to space together,” United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba told moderator Rob Satloff to enthusiastic applause from the crowd gathered at The Plaza in New York City last night for The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Scholar-Statesman Award Gala.
The dinner honored UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who recorded an interview with Satloff that was aired at last night’s dinner. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also addressed the crowd via video.
It was a busy night at The Plaza. One floor below the Washington Institute dinner, the Committee to Protect Journalists held its annual International Press Freedom Awards featuring the likes of Ronan Farrow, Nima Elbagir and Ed Yong.
Amid an eight-and-a-half-hour speech from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) overnight — the longest in House history — House Democrats bumped a planned vote on the Build Back Bettersocial spending package from Thursday evening to Friday morning. The bill is expected to pass.
More than 30 House lawmakers from both parties and across the political spectrum sent a letter to President Joe Biden questioning the legality of U.S. military strikes and activities in Syria without specific permission from Congress. The group was led by Reps. Peter DeFazio (D-OR), Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY).
Attempts to move Senate deliberations on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act stalled yesterday as several Republicans objected that their proposed amendments were excluded from consideration.
Further debate will now likely be delayed until after Thanksgiving.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) held a virtual meeting yesterday with Jewish and nonprofit groups to celebrate the passage of the Nonprofit Energy Efficiency Act as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Klobuchar gave a shoutout to the Orthodox Union’s Advocacy Center, saying they “were the heart and soul of this bill.” The Minnesota senator added in a statement, “I’m looking forward to visiting grant recipients in the Jewish community to see how they use this federal funding to save energy.”
next gen
Making hiking boots bloom in the desert
Growing up in an outdoorsy New England family, Noah Swartz didn’t have a choice when it came to hiking. The family business was Timberland, the footwear company known for its iconic brown boots, that his father sold for $2 billion a decade ago. This week, Swartz launched his own footwear company, Erem, a sustainability-focused brand selling hiking boots for use in the desert, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Not New England: “It always struck me as odd when I’d be in the Southwest or in Israel, and you’d see people wearing the same products and brands that you would see in New Hampshire or Vermont,” said Swartz, 28, who grew up in Newton, Mass. “Very different places, very different performance challenges. And yet, same brands, same products.”
Desert people: Erem intends to offer a solution for a population that Swartz believes is underserved by the outdoors industry: the 1 to 2 billion people who live in the planet’s deserts and drylands. “We are fundamentally first and foremost focused on desert landscapes and desert people,” Swartz saidin an interview from Los Angeles on Wednesday. The name Erem comes from Eremos, the Greek word for desert, and it’s also an acronym, for “exceptional, responsible, enduring and motivated.”
Dreaming globally: At this point, Erem is limiting sales to the United States, although international markets factor heavily into the company’s future plans. “If you are recreating in North Africa, if you’re recreating in Morocco, you are recreating in the desert,” said Swartz. Some of Erem’s product testing occurred in Israel, where Swartz spent much of the pandemic with family who live there. “The search-and-rescue folks out of Beersheva are like, ‘Wow, yes, finally, somebody speaking our language.’”
awards season
Rep. Frankel seeks to honor last living Nuremberg prosecutor
Six House members, led by Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), introduced a bill on Thursday awarding Ben Ferencz, the last living Nuremberg prosecutor, a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow on an individual, Jewish Insider‘s Marc Rod reports.
Long career: The 101-year-old Ferencz was the lead prosecutor in the Einsatzgruppen Trial — the first of the Subsequent Nuremberg trials in which 20 members of the SS’s mobile death squads were convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity in a U.S. military court and two others were convicted of membership in a criminal organization. He subsequently became a driving force for establishing the International Criminal Court and an ardent anti-war activist.
High honor: “When I heard his story… not only did I find him to just be a remarkable person who’s dedicated so many years to pursuing justice, and the last living Nuremberg prosecutor,” Frankel told Jewish Insider, “but I thought it was also important to bring attention again to the Holocaust.” Ferencz now lives in Frankel’s South Florida district. The lawmaker said she heard about his story from a group of international lawyers.
Remembrance: Frankel told JI she felt it is important to take opportunities to bring attention to the Holocaust, especially as the number of surivors dwindles and Holocaust denial incidents continue — including in Frankel’s own county. “It’s important to highlight both the remarkable achievements of Mr. Ferencz and to again bring attention to the Holocaust,” she said. “I just believe reminding people and educating some — there may be some who are not even being reminded, they’re being informed for the first time of the horrors of the Holocaust — is important.”
Road ahead: Reps. Joe Wilson (R-SC), Ted Deutch (D-FL), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) co-sponsored the bill, but it will need support from two-thirds of the House and Senate. “Sometimes it takes a little bit to get because you have to get 290, but I feel pretty confident that we will be able to do that,” Frankel said.
