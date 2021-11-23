Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Tuesday morning!
Fifty-eight members of Congress sent a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urging that Israel be added to the Visa Waiver Program, allowing citizens of Israel to travel to the U.S. without requiring visas.
The group was led by Reps. Kathleen Rice (D-NY), Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Grace Meng (D-NY), Brian Mast (R-FL), Elaine Luria (D-VA) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY).
Zeldin told Jewish Insider, “Admitting Israel to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) would help fuel the country’s continued economic growth and create opportunities for new international trade partnerships. I sincerely hope the Biden administration will approve Israel’s entrance into the VWP and strengthen our country’s economic and national security bonds with Israel.”
John Kerry, the Biden administration’s climate envoy, attended a signing ceremony in Dubai yesterday for a regional clean energy and water cooperation project between Jordan, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Israeli President Isaac Herzogparticipated last night in a Genesis Prize Foundation event in London, celebrating the legacy of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, one year after his death. The president awarded the Genesis Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously to the late Rabbi Sacks, presenting it to his widow, Lady Elaine Sacks.
Herzog said he reads Rabbi Sacks’s commentary on the weekly Torah portion every Shabbat. “Rabbi Sacks became a masterful articulator of the Jewish foundation of universal values, while unapologetically verbalizing a proud, dignified Jewish identity. His innate, God-given power of expression gave voice to the contribution of Judaism and the State of Israel to humanity at large,” he said.
funny guy
Alex Edelman’s quest for comedy in unfunny places
Alex Edelman is a comedian who spends a lot of time doing one of the least funny activities imaginable: tracking down and reading antisemitic hate on Twitter, Gab and Telegram. “The first time I saw it directed at me, I did cry. It was a bad day. I cried in the Apple store,” Edelman told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch in a Zoom interview last week. And yet it’s this activity — lurking in virtual white supremacist spaces — that serves as the inspiration for Edelman’s latest production, a one-man show called “Just For Us,” which premieres Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre in Manhattan.
Nerf Nazis: “Just For Us,” produced by comedian Mike Birbiglia, is about a meeting of white supremacists that Edelman attended several years ago. “I used to say Nazi or neo-Nazi freewheelingly, and now I’m just like, ‘These are nerf Nazis.’ These guys are Nazis the way that people who fight each other in the park with, like, tinfoil swords are the Knights of the Round Table.” The show runs from Dec. 1-19.
Saturday Night Seder: Edelman was the lead writer and executive producer of “Saturday Night Seder,” a virtual production that took place early in the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for a nonprofit set up by Congress to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “‘Seder’ set us up in a really interesting way. It was right at the beginning of the pandemic, and there was a bunch of really fascinating stuff happening,” said Edelman. “I helped rabbis prep for the High Holy Days” by leading discussions on how they could be engaging over Zoom. He has also since done fundraisers for Sharsheret, which works on breast cancer prevention and education; on his BBC radio show, he used an episode to explore his Jewish identity.
Natural tension: “Comedy comes from tension. There’s a natural incongruity in living a life, in a modern world, that is focused on tradition, or living in a traditional world where you’d like to have a little bit of the aspects of modernity,” noted Edelman. “There’s a joke in my act about how I never tried bacon. I have tried cocaine, but I’ve never tried bacon. Something about that deals with this sort of funny incongruity between a modern world, with unusual electric fences for the people in it.”
in the race
Rep. Peter Welch enters Vermont Senate race, likely clearing Democratic field
Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) announced Monday that he would seek to replace retiring Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT), entering the race as the odds-on favorite to win the seat and likely clearing the Democratic field well ahead of the August 2022 primary, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. A member of the House of Representatives since 2007, Welch has regularly sided with the left flank of the party on both domestic and foreign policy issues — including on Israel.
Countering settlements: The Vermont congressman, who spoke at a 2019 J Street conference, was an original cosponsor of a bill introduced by Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) in September that would bar Israel from using U.S. aid to support Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank. The bill would also mandate that the U.S. consider all of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as occupied territories and rescind the Palestine Liberation Organization’s terrorist designation.
Restricting aid: Welch also cosponsored a bill from Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) seeking to add restrictions on U.S. aid to Israel. That bill accuses the Israeli military of a campaign of unlawful detention of Palestinian minors and of discriminating against Palestinians in construction planning. It further calls Israeli settlements in the West Bank “including East Jerusalem” a “flagrant violation under international law.” In 2015, he cosponsored a similar McCollum bill focused specifically on the Palestinian minors issue. The congressman was one of the quarter of House members who did not sign onto a letter earlier this year that opposed conditioning U.S. aid to Israel.
Speaking out: In June, he led a letter urging the Biden administration to reverse much of the Trump administration’s Israel policy, including withdrawing the Trump administration’s peace plan, issuing guidance deeming settlements as contrary to international law, opposing evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem and reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem serving Palestinians. Welch led a letter calling on then-President Donald Trump to continue U.S. aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) as well as direct aid to the Palestinians, both of which were cut by the administration.
Good relationship: Yoram Samets, a Jewish activist in Vermont, told JI on Monday that Welch has a “very positive” relationship with the state’s small Jewish community. “There are times when I’m not in agreement with him, but I think, by and large, he’s been a good friend to the Jews and a good friend to Israel,” Samets said. “I think there are a couple of places where he stands out, primarily [the] Iran [deal] voting a few years back, but I think mostly he’s been a friend.”
Clear frontrunner: Matt Dickinson, a professor of political science at Vermont’s Middlebury College, told JI that Welch’s entry into the race will likely clear the field on the Democratic side. “I doubt that anyone will challenge him, at least anyone with any concern about reputation within the Democratic Party,” he said. As for the Republican side: “I’m not trying to say that Republicans have no chance. The reality is, though, this will be an uphill battle for them.”
Read the full story here.
Bonus: Entrepreneur Brock Pierce, who launched an independent bid for the White House in 2020, filed a “statement of organization” with the Federal Election Commission, priming himself for a potential run for Leahy’s seat.
suing hate
Civil lawsuits shutting down anti-Jewish hate
Nearly a century separates the antisemitism of Henry Ford’s newspaper The Dearborn Independent and Andrew Anglin’s Daily Stormer. But the time and distance between them dissolves this week in a courtroom in Charlottesville, Va., as a verdict is awaited in the civil case against the white supremacist and neo-Nazi organizers of the deadly Unite the Right rally held in the college town in the summer of 2017, Debra Nussbaum Cohen reports for Jewish Insider.
Sines v. Kessler: In their case alleging a conspiracy of hate made possible by the internet, the plaintiffs’ attorneys in Sines v. Kessler aim to bankrupt those, like Anglin, who were behind the rally, during which a counterprotestor, Heather Heyer, was killed, and many others injured. The attorneys, in a lawsuit brought by the nonprofit Integrity First for America, are using a Civil War-era conspiracy statute, the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, to undergird their arguments. But the libel case that brought Ford’s antisemitic newspaper to its knees in 1927, initiated by a little-known Jewish lawyer named Aaron Sapiro, provides rich historical context for the events playing out in Charlottesville.
Successor to Sapiro: In 1925, Sapiro sued Ford for libeling him in The Dearborn Independent, which claimed he was ruining the agriculture industry. Ford took aim at Sapiro, who was organizing California and Canadian farmers into cooperatives to improve their financial security. Under pressure from national Jewish leaders who feared a trial would further spread Ford’s well-known antisemitism, Sapiro was forced to settle. He won significant damages — $135,000, a lot of money at the time but hardly a dent in the coffers of a man as wealthy as the car manufacturer. The settlement also shut down The Dearborn Independent, the newspaper Ford purchased in order to publish articles about what he saw as “the Jewish problem.”
Beyond Charlottesville: The strategy of using civil litigation to try and shut down antisemites and white supremacists has an impact beyond the defendants in the Charlottesville case, said Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America. “The financial operational consequences create a deterrent to others considering participating in hate like this,” she said at the Anti-Defamation League’s recent “Never is Now” conference. “Some of the defendants have already said that the case has undermined their ability to go about their business, and forced operations to shut down.”
Crypto challenges: Neo-Nazis and white supremacists have moved into cryptocurrency because “as we’ve become more and more successful in marginalizing purveyors of hate, they’ve had to stop using the usual banking system and go into more esoteric and underground ways of funding their hateful operations,” Daniel Kramer, a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, told JI. “Different methods of buying and selling crypto change all the time. As we try to marginalize them they come up with new ways of trying to get funding, and we’re hot on their trail.” Anglin continues to fundraise, asking for donations in cryptocurrency, on websites like 4chan and 8chan, Kramer said. “We would like to disrupt his fundraising. It’s as simple as that.”
Worthy Reads
🗳️ Dems Squeeze: New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait explores the challenges facing the Biden administration one year in — and a year before the midterms — as the Democratic Party is torn between its moderate flank, which was the source of much of its success in 2018, and the louder, more liberal wing, which has actively worked to push the party leftward. “But the truth is that Biden’s presidency began to disintegrate without his abandoning the center at all. He found himself trapped instead between a well-funded left wing that has poisoned the party’s image with many of its former supporters and centrists unable to conceive of their job in any terms save as valets for the business elite. Biden’s party has not veered too far left or too far right so much as it has simply come apart.” [NYMag]
☢️ Pressure Campaign: In Newsweek, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and JINSA’s Michael Makovsky outline a series of steps the Biden administration and Congress can take — including altering rhetoric, codifying sanctions into law and boosting U.S. support to allies in the region — to strengthen the U.S. position ahead of rebooted nuclear negotiations with Iran. “If the Biden administration, with help from Congress, takes these steps, it will regain leverage against Iran and other adversaries. We must reverse the United States’ perceived weak standing around the globe. Once on stronger footing, we can improve our chances of reaching a diplomatic solution to the serious threat a nuclear Iran poses to America and our global partners. The time to act is now.” [Newsweek]
🦃 A Kosher Thanksgiving: In the New York Post, Jon Levine profiles the Upper West Side Shearith Israel congregation, North America’s first synagogue, which has been celebrating Thanksgiving since it was proclaimed a national holiday in 1789. “The congregation was organized in 1654 by Sephardic Jews fleeing the inquisition in Portuguese-ruled Brazil, and the members of the synagogue at 2 West 70th St. take pride in being not just the oldest Jewish congregation in the United States but eyewitnesses to American history. ‘We were around when it was a Dutch colony, and the establishment of the United States of America, and the very first Thanksgiving,’ Barbara Reiss, executive director of the synagogue, told The Post. ‘We felt it was important enough to incorporate that into our service and our prayers from the get go as a day of thanks as American Jews.'” [NYPost]
Around the Web
🍨 Cold Case: A group of 12 states, led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, sent a letter to Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, calling on both companies to reverse the ice cream brand’s decision not to sell its products in what it referred to as “Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
📃 Senate Stall: The Senate remains at a standstill on the National Defense Authorization Act, raising concerns among allies that the legislation may not pass before the end of the year, for the first time in six decades.
👭 Faithful Friends: Childhood friends Betty Grebenschikoff and Ana María Wahrenberg, who lost touch as children during WWII and reconnected last year, reunited in person after 83 years apart.
🍽️ Eating Well: Grubstreet explores the culinary offerings in the Bronx neighborhood dubbed “Little Yemen,” which was transformed by the influx of Yemeni immigrants fleeing the country’s civil war in recent years.
👨🍳 Experiences of a Jewish Chef: Jake Cohen, chef and author of Jew-ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch, told Page Six that “it’s terrifying” being a Jew in America.
📺 ‘Tehran’ on Top: Israeli thriller “Tehran” won the International Emmy Award for best drama series at the awards ceremony in New York last night.
📽️ Film Funding: Jewish Story Partners, the Los Angeles-based nonprofit film funding organization that launched six months ago, announced its second round of grantees.
🍔 Money on Madero: The Carlyle Group will invest an additional $53.4 million in Brazilian fast-food chain Madero.
💸 Tikkun Olam: The Vancouver Jewish community raised $100,000 to donate to flood victims in British Columbia.
⚖️ Eyewitness: An associate of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand in his former boss’s corruption trial, offering testimony that portrayed Netanyahu in an unfavorable light.
🚨 Behind Bars: The Shin Bet announced the arrests of dozens of Hamas militants it said were planning attacks in Israel and the West Bank.
✋ Steadfast Foes: Israel will not be obligated by a renewed JCPOA deal, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said today at the Security and Policy Conference at Reichman University in Herzliya.
💉 Vaccination Nation: Israel began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Monday.
🏦 Steady Rates: Israel’s Central Bank decided to hold interest rates constant, near zero, for the 13th consecutive time, as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced downturn.
✍️ Meron Morass: An Israeli commission investigating the stampede that killed 45 people during a pilgrimage to Mt. Meron on Lag B’Omer recommended admission caps for future events.
🚓 Apprehended: Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced that security forces had arrested suspected militants with links to Iran and confiscated weapons ahead of a planned attack.
Pic of the Day
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joined Peyton Manning and Eli Manning last night on their Monday Night Football telecast on ESPN2. In introducing Rice, Peyton Manning quipped, “We have heard that you watch a massive amount of football on weekends. I heard a clever line about you once. It said, ‘She can talk about the Middle East and the middle linebacker.’ I like that.”
Birthdays
Rapper and singer-songwriter better known under her stage name Lanz Pierce, Alana Michelle Josephs turns 32…
Investment banker and former Chairman of Lazard Frères, Michel David-Weill turns 89… Former mayor of Pasadena, Calif., Terry Tornek turns 76… Senior U.S. District Court Judge in Massachusetts, Judge Mark L. Wolf turns 75… U.S. Senator (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer turns 71… Phoenix resident, Richard S. Levy turns 71… Board member of the Yitzhak Rabin Center and former member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, Andrea Lavin Solow… Professor of Jewish studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Elliot R. Wolfson turns 65… Long Beach, N.Y., resident, Ellen P. Shiff turns 62… Israeli-born entrepreneur and board member at Vishay Intertechnology, Raanan Zilberman turns 61… Television personality and author, Keith Ablow turns 60… Founder of Union Main Group, a private holding company focused on platform buildups of small companies, Marc Hanover turns 59… Professor of chemistry at Northwestern University, Chad Mirkin turns 58… Majority owner of the NFL’s Washington Football Team, Daniel Snyder turns 57…
Neurosurgeon specializing in the treatment of brain tumors and aneurysms, he is a professor at Indiana University School of Medicine, Aaron Cohen-Gadol turns 51… VP at Glen Echo Group, Amy Schatz turns 50… Berlin-based journalist on the Bloomberg News Automation team, Leonid Bershidsky turns 50… Executive at Hakluyt & Company, Keith Lieberthal turns 49… First VP and financial advisor at UBS Financial Services in Baltimore, P. Justin “P.J.” Pearlstone turns 47… Partner at Blueprint Interactive for digital strategy, Geoff Mackler turns 46… Director of tribal relations at Eastern Washington University, Erin Ross turns 46… Associate at Rosen Karol Salis, Shmuel Winiarz turns 35… New England deputy regional director for J Street, Jasmine Gothelf Winship turns 34… Former pitcher on the Israeli National Baseball Team, now working in renewable energy in Seattle, Corey A. Baker turns 32… President of Eastern Savings Bank in Hunt Valley, Md., Yaakov S. Neuberger… LA-based cost and management accountant, Simon Ordever… Development and grant writer for Friends of Israel Disabled Veterans, Elise Fischer… Toronto-based lyricist, author and playwright, Naomi Matlow…