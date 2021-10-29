FARSHTEYST

Alcee Hastings’s Yiddishe kop

Rep. Alcee Hastings ((D-FL) listens to students speak about their experiences with gun violence during the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force panel Wednesday afternoon May 23, 2018.

The special House election to replace the late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL) has, barring a few exceptions, moved along at a relatively lethargic pace — and that dynamic seems unlikely to change as the election wraps up on Tuesday, with a clear frontrunner yet to emerge. One thing remains clear: Hastings, the charismatic former longtime dean of Florida’s congressional delegation, who died in April at 84 from pancreatic cancer, looms over the election. In South Florida, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel talked to Jewish community members and former Hastings’s staffers to get a fuller picture of the longtime congressman.

Bar mitzvah boy: “Half the time you thought he was Jewish, with his jokes and different things,” said Mitch Ceasar, the former longtime chairman of the Broward Democratic Party, who knew Hastings for 47 years. When Ceasar’s daughter had her bat mitzvah nearly 20 years ago, Hastings was inevitably there in the audience. “He started chanting,” Ceasar said, recalling that the congressman displayed a firm command of the Hebrew prayers. “Everybody noticed he knew the words and didn’t need a book.” The rabbi was so impressed that he asked him to come up to the bimah and speak. Despite his penchant for sermonizing, Hastings declined, mindful not to steal the spotlight.

Speaking the language: David Goldenberg, who worked as chief of staff for Hastings in Washington, recalled walking into his old boss’s office one day and encountering a mystifying utterance. “He was frustrated about something, and he said something to me in Yiddish,” said Goldenberg, now Midwest regional director for the Anti-Defamation League. “I gave him this blank stare, and he said, ‘Goldenberg, how is it that I know Yiddish and you don’t?’” Hastings wasn’t exactly fluent, Goldenberg said, but his command of the language was hardly superficial. On a separate occasion, Goldberg remembered watching with a mix of awe and fascination when, after introducing Hastings to his future wife’s 80-year-old grandmother in Chicago, he began conversing with her in broken Yiddish. The encounter was a lasting source of amusement between Hastings and Goldberg. “What would bubbe say?” Hastings liked to tease his former staffer when Yiddish came up in conversation.

Reliable ally: For Hastings, engendering relationships with the Jewish community went hand in hand with his staunch support for Israel. The congressman was among the Jewish state’s fiercest defenders in Congress and visited Israel an estimated 20 times. In 2007, he helped grow a forest in the northern Galilee — named after the civil rights leader Coretta Scott King — that had been destroyed the year prior during the war with Hezbollah. In 2015, Hastings voted against the Iran nuclear deal. “I never had to worry about his vote,” said Rabbi Leonid Feldman of Temple Beth El, a Conservative synagogue in West Palm Beach. Luis Fleischman, the former longtime vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Palm Beach County, agreed. “He stood with us, I would say, 100%,” Fleischman said of Hastings, “even at times when I thought he wouldn’t.”

Leaving a legacy: Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), one of three Jewish Democratic House members in Florida, said Hastings’s foreign policy views went well beyond mere political calculation. “Alcee was a proud defender of the U.S.-Israel relationship because he understood the history of Israel, he understood Israel’s place in the Middle East and he understood why Israel is such a vital ally and good friend of the United States,” Deutch told JI. “Most importantly, in the Democratic Party, he understood why supporting Israel was entirely consistent with his progressive view of the world, and that’s a really important legacy that he left for all of us.”

Read the full story here.