👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Democrats on Capitol Hill say they plan to seek answers from the Biden administration on the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan. Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jack Reed (D-RI) and Mark Warner (D-VA) announced on Tuesday they will conduct hearings in the Foreign Relations, Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, respectively.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Greg Meeks (D-NY) said he has reached out to Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to ask them to testify before his committee “as early as possible.”

During a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, administration officials revealed that at least 11,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan, but declined to commit to ensuring they are all evacuated safely or to keeping U.S. troops in place until that goal is accomplished.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Taliban had guaranteed safe passage of civilians to the airport, a statement at odds with guidance reportedly provided to U.S. citizens that “the United States government cannot guarantee your security as you make this trip” to the airport.

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East, North Africa and Counterterrorism Subcommittee, told Jewish Insider, “We can never fully guarantee everyone’s safety. But we can and must guarantee that we’re doing everything we can to help every American return safely to the United States. And for the thousands of Afghans who risked their lives to help us, we must be there for them to provide a lifeline when their lives are in jeopardy.”

House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers (R-AL) called Sullivan’s comments “stunning” in a statement to JI. “The Biden-Harris administration will not commit to evacuating citizens stranded in Afghanistan by their decisions,” he said. “Even worse, they have left Americans to fend for themselves as they try to get to the airport. What kind of president and vice president are ok with that? Instead of casting blame on everyone else, the Biden-Harris administration must focus on getting every American safely out of Afghanistan. That is the only course of action.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called the situation “completely unacceptable” in a statement and said “Biden should have already had a plan, and now he must reassure the American people that his whole administration is working on creating and implementing one immediately.”

A bipartisan group of 44 House lawmakers, including Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (D-NY), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) signed onto a letter led by Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Jason Crow (D-CO) calling on the Biden administration to keep a military presence in Afghanistan until all U.S. citizens and Afghan allies have been evacuated.