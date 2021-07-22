breakfast of kings

On Capitol Hill, King Abdullah II meets with senators to discuss U.S. policy and regional issues

King Abdullah II Of Jordan (C) poses with Senators during a breakfast meeting at the U.S. Capitol on July 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. The King is on a multi-day trip to the United States meeting with President Biden and lawmakers on Capitol Hill. King Abdullah was joined by (L-R) Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), Sen. James Risch (R-ID), Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY).

Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a warm welcome on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as he met with Senate leadership and members of the Senate Armed Services, Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees to discuss a range of issues related to U.S. policy in the region, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod.

Good relations: “It was very similar to what it’s been before,” Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jim Inhofe (R-OK) told Jewish Insider. “The king is a very personable guy — more than most. And he expressed his concerns. We all had a pretty free and open discussion.” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, echoed Inhofe. “I always enjoy being with King Abdullah,” he said. “I thought he’s always pretty frank and insightful.”

Bone of contention: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), also a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said he raised the issue of the U.S.’s longstanding efforts to extradite 2001 Sbarro bombing suspect Ahlam Tamimi from Jordan, and described the ensuing conversation as “productive,” but declined to offer further specifics. The bombing, in a popular Jerusalem pizza shop, killed 15 people — including two Americans — and injured 130. The issue of Tamimi extradition issue did not come up during the meeting with members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, a source familiar with the discussion told JI, but Iran and the Abraham Accords were raised.

Mutual interests: On Iran, during the Foreign Relations Committee meeting, “the king expressed very real concerns about the terrorism that would result from billions of dollars flowing to the Ayatollah [Khamenei], about the risk of ballistic missiles being used to target countries throughout the region,” Cruz said.

Helping hand: “I myself talked a lot about the incredible work Jordan is doing when it comes to assuming the burden really of so many Syrian refugees, and what that has done at a time that they’re dealing with such high youth unemployment, and how that affects their request for aid from the United States of America,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said. “They’re a valued ally. And I want to make sure that America is playing a role to keep them in a position where they can really continue their support of, you know, critical humanitarian aid as well as the American agenda in the region.”

Round two: The Jordanian monarch will meet today with House members on the Hill.

Read more here.

california dreamin’

The end of the California dream?

Tents line the Ocean Front Walk on June 30, 2021 in Venice, California, where an initiative began this week offering people in homeless encampments a voluntary path to permanent housing. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf explores the trajectory of the state of California — from its beginnings as a haven for a diverse group of minorities who built the state into a thriving powerhouse. But, Friedersdorf warns, new generations of Californians threaten to derail much of what has been built. Today’s Golden Staters, he suggests, “are poised to take the California Dream to their graves by betraying a promise the state has offered from the start.”

California nightmare: Friedersdorf points to the increased gentrification of the state — and with that, the pricing out of millennials, immigrants and others who don’t exist in the top economic echelons of society. “If California fails to offer young people and newcomers the opportunity to improve their lot, the consequences will be catastrophic—and not only for California. The end of the California Dream would deal a devastating blow to the proposition that such a widely diverse polity can thrive.”

Neighborhood watch: The piece zeroes in on Los Angeles, where Friedersdorf’s grandparents raised their family, and explores how efforts to democratize the sprawling city in the 1970s by empowering neighborhood residents ended up having the opposite effect. He cites findings from a land-use expert that showed that “wealthy, mostly white homeowners” took over local advisory committees and “contorted zoning rules in their neighborhoods to favor single-family houses, even though hardly more than a third of households in Los Angeles are owner-occupied, while nearly two-thirds are rented. By forming or joining nongovernmental homeowners’ associations that counted land-use rules as their biggest priority, these homeowners managed to wield disproportionate influence. Groups that favored more construction and lower rents, including Republicans in the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce and Democrats in the Urban League, failed to grasp the stakes.”

Red tape: Friedersdorf points to “a survey of 383 CEOs by Chief Executive magazine, which weighed regulations and tax policy above all other metrics, [that] ranked California the worst state for business, and Forbes ranked it among the worst for its high business costs and stifling regulatory environment.” In his reporting, he meets with small business owners in and around the state who have been seriously affected by the state’s stringent regulations, some of which he notes are overseen by political appointees with little to no experience in the industry.

Read the full piece here.