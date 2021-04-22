all about iran

As Iran talks advance, House GOP and Pompeo push back

Rep. Steve Scalise, (R-LA), center, joined by former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Rep. Jim Banks, (R-IN), right, speaks at a press conference of the Republican Study Group to introduce their Maximum Pressure Act against Iran at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2021.

As reports emerged yesterday from talks in Vienna that the U.S. had indicated it is willing to withdraw some sanctions on Iran, House Republicans, joined by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, mounted their largest effort yet to obstruct the negotiations. Also on Capitol Hill yesterday, Colin Kahl’s nomination to be undersecretary of defense for policy inched forward with a 51-50 Senate vote to advance the nomination to full Senate consideration.

Floodgates: The U.S. has reportedly signaled it is open to lifting some terror sanctions against Iran’s central bank, national oil and tanker companies and economic sectors like steel and aluminum, but also told Iran that there were other sanctions it would not lift. The news prompted swift backlash from congressional Republicans. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called the news “unbelievable” and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said easing sanctions is “unthinkable” and that “Biden needs to stop with this weak and misguided strategy and keep maximum pressure on the Ayatollah until Iran is no longer a threat to U.S. national security.”

Skin of his teeth: After a monthlong delay, the Senate voted 51-50 yesterday to discharge Kahl’s nomination from the Senate Armed Services Committee, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting her first tie-breaking vote on a Biden nominee. The tied vote signals a continued slog on the two subsequent votes needed to approve Kahl’s nomination. Republicans have opposed Kahl for his positions on Iran and his controversial tweets and have also accused him of leaking classified information.

Concerted effort: On the other side of the Capitol building, a group of more than 80 House Republicans, led by Republican Study Committee chair Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), announced their plans to introduce a 118-page bill that would enact further sanctions on Iran and limit the Biden administration’s ability to roll back existing sanctions. The legislation is by far the most extensive and and widely supported GOP legislation relating to Iran’s nuclear program introduced this congressional term, but without support from any Democrats, has little chance of passage.

Sweeping roadblocks: “This bill will do three things. It shows that Congress is not bound to agreements by the president that purports to speak on our behalf,” Banks told reporters. “Secondly it codifies the Trump administration’s maximum-pressure strategy until Iran meets the 12 demands laid out by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in May of 2018. And thirdly, it expands the existing, bipartisan Iran sanctions mandated by Congress, making it the toughest sanctions bill ever introduced in Congress on Iran.”

Road to ‘24: Pompeo’s prominent involvement in this legislation is somewhat unusual for a former secretary of state. Pompeo, who served in the House from 2011 until joining the Trump administration in 2017, is widely believed to be positioning himself for a future presidential run. “I’ve been working on this issue with respect to Iran for an awfully long time… Today I’m a private citizen, I’m here in my status as a private citizen,” Pompeo said. “As a private citizen I care deeply that Iran never has a nuclear weapon and when I saw this legislation forming, I talked with Congressman Banks and I said I want to be a part of making sure that this is successful.”

