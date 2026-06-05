The Bot Mitzvah moment
Plus, Platner’s prickly past persists
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how the latest allegations against Graham Platner may affect the Senate candidate’s campaign ahead of next week’s Maine Democratic primary, and talk to Jewish thought leaders about the use of AI in Jewish study and education. We report on the House’s rejection of a Lebanon war powers resolution put forward by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and look at how President Donald Trump’s plans to ink a civilian nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia are being received on Capitol Hill. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Brig.-Gen. Guy Markizeno, Julie Menin and Rep. Dina Titus.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re keeping an eye on the tenuous situation along the Israel-Lebanon border, after Hezbollah on Thursday rejected the ceasefire deal that had been reached between Israeli and Lebanese officials in Washington a day prior. Hezbollah head Naim Qassem on Thursday called the deal a “farce” and said that the Iran-backed terror group had “given no commitment to anyone” regarding a cessation of hostilities.
- Stateside, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is set to participate in a rally today in Maine with embattled Senate candidate Graham Platner. The rally comes a day after an in-depth New York Times report on Platner’s past volatile romantic relationships, including with several women who detailed the Maine Democrat’s “unsettling” behaviors.
- Speaking to Fox News earlier Thursday, prior to the latest allegations, Khanna said, “Where I draw the line is if there are any credible allegations of abuse or assault or domestic violence.” In a statement after the Times report was published, Khanna called the “behavior described in the New York Times story … wrong and toxic,” but said, “The people of Maine deserve a senator who is going to stand up to the billionaire class, against genocide, and for the working class.”
- A California jury is expected to begin deliberations today in a case involving seven anti-Israel activists whose demonstration halted traffic on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge for hours in April 2024. If convicted, the activists face up to 15 years in prison.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
TheNew York Times’ detailed exposé about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s history of toxic, alcohol-laden and occasionally physically threatening relationships with three former girlfriends landed Thursday afternoon — with Platner’s campaign hoping to limit the fallout amid signs his campaign is losing support.
In an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes Thursday evening, Platner denied the most serious allegations of physical abuse leveled by Lyndsey Fifield, who dated him from 2013-2015. Fifield recounted one incident where Platner “twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom and held the door closed from the other side so she couldn’t get out.”
She also said he knew about the Nazi origin of his Totenkopf tattoo — first reported by Jewish Insider in October — saying he taught her the word for it when they were dating.
“There are some allegations in this piece that I want to be unequivocal about — they’re not true. Anything alleging physicality, anything alleging I knew what my tattoo was, these are the statements of someone politically motivated,” Platner told Hayes.
The one-two punch of allegations this week of sexually explicit text messages to women while he was married now combined with reports of abuse in past relationships are merely the latest hits against the scandal-plagued candidate who, under normal political circumstances, would be a political nonstarter.
PROMISES AND PERILS
As AI reshapes society, Jewish leaders grapple with what comes next
A group of rabbis, educators and thinkers in the Jewish world is deeply engaged in examining questions related to Judaism’s approach to artificial intelligence, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports. Some of them are theological, almost halachic: Should rabbis be allowed to use AI to write sermons? Can an AI chatbot be considered a havruta, or study partner, in place of an actual human? Should AI even be used for serious Jewish study?
Keeping it human: David Zvi Kalman, a research fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute who studies Judaism and technology, argued strongly against AI being used to write sermons. “I think people in religious communities would like to know that there’s at least one space in their lives when they are able to be free of machines, when they can actually just be humans interacting with other humans,” he said. The Orthodox Union faced criticism from within its ranks after releasing a new app in March that uses AI to help people study Torah.