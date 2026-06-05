Worthy Reads

Army Upgrade: In The Washington Post, former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy calls for additional resources to help the military modernize to address current and future threats. “But with the past decade’s budget cuts, the Army has had to innovate as it adapts to today’s warfare. In its weapons development and training exercises, the service has embraced unmanned systems that can replace personnel at the tactical edge. Learning from the Ukraine war and its so-called kamikaze drones, the Army is working to deploy such loitering munitions and reconnaissance tools to even its smallest units. … Without the Army’s capacity for theater-wide logistics, long-range fires, and command and control for distributed forces, the U.S. military cannot sustain a major combat operation, let alone win one. ” [WashPost]

Covering Our Bases: In The Wall Street Journal, Reuel Marc Gerecht and Ray Takeyh argue in favor of maintaining U.S. military bases in the Middle East, positing that they act as a critical check on Iran’s power and influence in the region. “Whatever credibility Washington still has in the Middle East depends on its willingness to maintain bases in the Gulf and in Iraq — and that places U.S. forces in harm’s way. Given our failure so far to fight the Battle of Hormuz and our inability to defend our allies adequately, this lever has lost some of the deterrence that once scared the Islamic Republic’s rulers. But it’s all we have now in an otherwise deteriorating situation.” [WSJ]

Maine Drag: New York magazine’s David Freedlander looks at the debate around campaign strategist Morris Katz’s recent threat to Graham Platner’s former chief of staff regarding the release of damaging information about the Maine Democrat. “In the hothouse world of New York City Democratic political consultants, which Katz came out of, the reaction was mixed: There was fear, of course, about dreams of a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate slipping away but also something that, if not quite glee, has a suitable German equivalent. ‘Schadenfreude,’ said one local operative describing the mood in her group chats. ‘Everyone is delighting in this and is guns blazing for Morris Katz.’” [NYMag]

Graham Cracking: The Atlantic’s Elizabeth Bruening reflects on Platner’s recent controversies as the embattled Maine Senate candidate argues he has changed and learned from past missteps. “The trouble with hiding damning information is that when it ultimately comes out, it demonstrates a willingness to readily lie, and invites reasonable suspicion that there may be yet more to the story. … Platner and his wife have characterized public concern about his past behavior and statements as mere gossip and trashy headlines, but there’s good reason to see in this mess both evidence of poor personal judgement and a harbinger of things to come.” [TheAtlantic]

Food Fight: In The New York Times, Rabbi Rachel Timoner explains why she resigned from the Park Slope Food Coop following the institution’s member vote to boycott Israeli products. “BDS weakens and undermines the fragile Israeli left, made up of people working for equality and justice for all in Israel and Palestine. And in addition to being ineffective and, in my opinion, counterproductive, the global BDS movement divides local communities like ours in Park Slope. … In the case of the Park Slope Food Co-op, a member was able to use the rules to block all discussion of the boycott proposal, so that no argument could be made during last week’s meeting — not one word could be spoken — against the boycott before the vote.” [NYTimes]