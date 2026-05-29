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Quick Hits

UNDER SCRUTINY

Adam Hamawy’s Democratic rivals, Rep. Gottheimer call for answers on his terrorist ties

‘The lack of transparency calls into question who he really is, and whether or not he's the right person for the 12th Congressional District,’ said Hamawy opponent Mayor Adrian Mapp

Islam Dogru/Anadolu via Getty Images

Adam Hamawy, a plastic surgeon, is seen during an exclusive interview at in New York, United States on April 24, 2024.

By
Marc Rod
Will Bredderman
May 29, 2026

Several of Adam Hamawy’s opponents in the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District are challenging the candidate to explain his ties to Omar Abdel-Rahman, the convicted terrorist known as the Blind Sheikh, as well as his service with a charity later shuttered as a front for al-Qaida years after he volunteered. 

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) is now also joining them in seeking more clarity on the first-time congressional candidate’s background. 

Many of Hamawy’s other Democratic rivals appeared hesitant to address the military veteran and physician’s past ties to Islamist extremists, with only Mayor Adrian Mapp of Plainfield publicly addressing the weeks-old reporting about Hamawy testifying in defense of Abdel-Rahman.

Mapp told JI he was “shocked” at the news of Hamawy’s time in Bosnia with the Benevolence International Foundation, an al-Qaida-tied group — and disturbed at what he described as the plastic surgeon’s “refusal to be forthcoming” about his involvement with either Benevolence International or his testimony on behalf of the Blind Sheikh.

“Can you explain why you were in Bosnia in association with an entity that was raided, and believed to be a front for al-Qaida? Can you explain that to the American people and especially to the people in the 12th Congressional District?” Mapp posed to his opponent. “The lack of transparency calls into question who he really is, and whether or not he’s the right person for the 12th Congressional District.”

Hamawy has so far dismissed questions about his associations in the 1990s as Islamophobia, but Mapp maintained he had no objection to a Muslim serving in the seat. He added that the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, that Abdel-Rahman was convicted for inspiring, was personal to him, as he said his brother worked as a security guard in the complex at the time. 

Brad Cohen, the mayor of East Brunswick, N.J., likewise said Hamawy’s past ties require further explanation.

“Adam Hamawy has never denounced his association with the terrorist responsible for murdering six Americans and injuring more than 1,000. He stuck by a terrorist who called for death to Jews and Christians and to Muslims whom he did not consider radical enough,” Cohen told JI. “Adam has never explained why he traveled to Bosnia with an al-Qaida-linked organization just a year after his mentor tried to bring down the World Trade Center. These are questions that demand urgent answers and it is deeply troubling that Dr. Hamawy has refused to provide them.”

Somerset County Commissioner Shanel Robinson, another candidate in the race, called on Hamawy to explain his relationship with the Blind Sheikh further, while also praising his military service.

“As a fellow veteran I truly appreciate Adam’s service to his country, and know that it speaks to his patriotism. Adam’s relationship with Sheikh Abdel Rahman was thirty years ago, but Adam and I are both asking the people of New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District to select us for positions of authority in the federal government,” Robinson said. “The voters will judge us on our entire adult lives, the choices we have made, and the people we associate with regardless of whether it was 30 days or 30 years ago. Therefore, the voters deserve to hear directly from Adam about this. In the end, it will be up to them to decide.”

Gottheimer emphasized the connections between the Blind Sheikh, al-Qaida and the 9/11 attacks.

“This hits close to home. I represent a lot of families who lost loved ones on 9/11. I also co-chair the Intelligence Committee’s Review of the 9/11 Commission Report,” Gottheimer said. “Based on what I’ve read, I have serious questions and deep concerns about his associations with terrorist organizations and leaders who have attacked America, from the ‘Blind Sheik’ to Al Qaeda. He needs to answer these questions and explain himself to New Jersey voters.”

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ) did not address the substance of the issue, but told JI, “It’s going to be up to the voters in New Jersey’s 12th District to consider these allegations.”

Sam Wang, a Princeton University professor, offered a defense of Hamawy, the only one of his opponents reached by JI to do so.

“At the time that Adam Hamawy was in Bosnia, Muslims were under attack. I take him at his word that he was performing a humanitarian mission. It is consistent with his character,” Wang said.

In a statement, a Hamawy campaign spokesperson said that “these questions have been asked and answered” and said that his “entire career and life have been defined by his patriotism and deep love of this country,” noting his military career and work at Ground Zero after 9/11.

The spokesperson noted that Hamawy was and remained in the military during the time of the Blind Sheikh trial.

“As a witness, he performed his civic and legal duty to testify truthfully under oath and contribute to the system of laws and justice he defended while serving our country in the Army,” the spokesperson said. “At the time, the man in question was one of very few religious figures in what was then a very small Muslim community in New Jersey – he saw him speak in religious settings in his early 20s. Dr. Hamawy condemns that man’s violent rhetoric and actions, and all violence, hatred, and terrorism — and he will always. Dr. Hamawy had no contact with this person after they were arrested.”

The spokesperson also called attacks on his work with Benevolence International in Bosnia, “desperate,” “absurd,” and “gross and bigoted.”

“Dr. Adam Hamawy, as a young medical student and member of the US military, volunteered to provide medical assistance to victims of the Bosnian genocide, per the suggestion the Bosnian mission made to him on how to help via a United Nations approved route,” the spokesperson said.

Several other competitive candidates in the race contacted by JI about Hamawy’s past ties did not respond to requests for comment or declined to comment. No other Democratic members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation — including Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) — responded to requests for comments.

Hamawy, boosted by $1.5 million in spending from the anti-Israel American Priorities super PAC, his own strong internal fundraising and unified support from national progressives, has emerged as the apparent front-runner ahead of Tuesday’s primary race.

More moderate candidates have divided the vote, with their support mainly concentrated in their local communities. But a last-minute infusion of nearly $400,000 by a largely unknown super PAC, Project 218, is set to boost Sue Altman, a former progressive organizer and staffer for Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ), ahead of the primary election on Tuesday. Altman has faced more than $250,000 in attack ads from the Florence Avenue Initiative, a super PAC whose backers are unknown.

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