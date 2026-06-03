Jersey’s Blind Sheikh-Up
Plus, AIPAC boosts Boafo
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we break down the results of yesterday’s primaries, and report on AIPAC’s backing of Adrian Boafo as the Maryland Democrat and party favorite runs to succeed Rep. Steny Hoyer. We talk to Senate Republicans about their skepticism over the White House’s decision to name Bill Pulte as acting intelligence chief, and report on the decision by leading Senate Democrats to back Graham Platner as the Maine Senate candidate faces new controversy. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Makan Delrahim, Harmeet Dhillon and David Baerwald.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik, Matt Shea and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re keeping an eye on primary night returns in California, where most races have yet to be called. Those include the race for Los Angeles mayor, where Mayor Karen Bass has already advanced to the November election and will face either reality star Spencer Pratt or Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, and the governor’s race, where Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Xavier Becerra lead Tom Steyer, with some three million ballots yet to be counted. More below.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to appear on CNBC at 10 a.m. ET for an interview with the network’s Sara Eisen.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio will testify before the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Appropriations Committees today, while the House Homeland Security Committee will hear from DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is on Capitol Hill today, amid a push from progressives to regulate AI.
- Elsewhere in Washington, Ambassador Yehuda Kaploun, the State Department’s antisemitism envoy, will hold a memorial event with the Argentine Embassy at the U.S. Institute of Peace ahead of the 32nd anniversary next month of the bombing at the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.
- The Jewish Democratic Council of America is hosting a forum for candidates in the NY-12 Democratic primary tonight at Manhattan’s Streicker Center.
- Iran continued overnight to escalate its attacks on Kuwait, which said this morning that an Iranian drone struck its airport, causing multiple injuries and suspending flights into and out of the Gulf nation. The passenger terminal at the airport, which reopened on Monday after closing due to the war with Iran, was struck in the attack, which a senior Kuwaiti defense official said involved “a number of hostile drones.” Hours earlier, the U.S. struck an Iranian facility in retaliation for attacks by Iran on both Kuwait and Bahrain that failed to hit their targets.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
Democrats nominated a mix of pro-Israel moderates and anti-Israel ideologues in Tuesday’s primaries across the country, but the biggest red flag for the party is the emergence of a New Jersey nominee with past terror ties prevailing in a closely watched congressional contest.
Plastic surgeon Adam Hamawy prevailed with 28% of the vote in a crowded Democratic primary field in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ).
Hamawy was a former associate of Omar Abdel Rahman, also known as the Blind Sheikh, who was convicted of inspiring the terrorists who engineered the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Hamawy later served as a defense witness during Abdel Rahman’s 1995 trial, and volunteered around the same time in Bosnia with a group later shuttered as a front for al-Qaida.
Hamawy, with the support of left-wing groups, some progressive lawmakers and the anti-Israel American Priorities super PAC, defeated his opponents with regional bases but limited support outside their local communities. No pro-Israel groups or other moderate-minded outside PACs decided to spend money on anti-Hamawy attack ads, allowing him to consolidate enough backing from his base to prevail with a relatively small plurality.
Despite his baggage, Hamawy is expected to win election to Congress in November, given the central New Jersey district’s heavily Democratic electorate.
In more favorable news for pro-Israel moderate voters, Democrats nominated former Navy pilot Rebecca Bennett, who flew missions over the Straits of Hormuz, to run against Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) in a major battleground district.
“I just feel very strongly that Israel has a right to defend itself and has a right to exist, and that the United States needs to be able to support Israel, and it shouldn’t be partisan,” Bennett told Jewish Insider last August. “I think we should be supporting Israel as an ally, regardless of political party.” She also told JI she supports continuing U.S. aid to Israel without restrictions or conditions.
Kean, who has represented the 7th Congressional District since 2022, has been missing from Congress for the last several months with an undisclosed illness. His uncertain personal circumstances have made Democrats bullish about their prospects in the swing district, which Kean only won by five points in 2024.
PAC PLAY
AIPAC betting big on pro-Israel Democrat and party favorite in Maryland
In one of its largest independent expenditures of the campaign cycle, the super PAC affiliated with AIPAC spent nearly $1.2 million this weekend to help boost Adrian Boafo, a Maryland state delegate running in a packed Democratic primary to succeed longtime Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
What this means: While the super PAC, United Democracy Project, has invested heavily in several House primaries this year, its latest salvo is particularly notable because AIPAC has frequently avoided engaging openly in contested races as a growing number of Democratic candidates have disavowed accepting funds from the pro-Israel group. In Maryland’s 5th Congressional District, which spans southward from the eastern Washington suburbs of Prince George’s County, UDP’s aggressive play suggests that it is comfortable openly courting a more moderate constituency that Hoyer has represented as a prominent supporter of Israel and close AIPAC ally.