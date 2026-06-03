Word on the Street

President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social site that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which in April ended in a failed assassination attempt, would be rescheduled for July 24 at Washington’s Waldorf Astoria; Trump added that he planned to attend the rescheduled event at the hotel, which he used to own…

Elias Irizarry, a convicted Jan. 6 Capitol rioter, was tapped by the Trump administration for a role in the irregular warfare and counterterrorism section of the Pentagon’s Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict office…

The White House sent a fresh slate of diplomatic nominations to the Senate for approval, with few nominations to fill critical vacancies across the Middle East and North Africa, even as the Iran conflict has increased the need for coordination and dialogue in the region, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Shea reports…

The Wall Street Journal looks at Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divergent opinions over how to wind down the war with Iran, with the White House preferring diplomacy and Israel pushing for intensified military action against Iran and its regional proxies…

Trump confirmed an Axios report that he had called Netanyahu “f***ing crazy” during a phone call earlier this week, telling the New York Post he was “a little bit perturbed at [Netanyahu’s] constantly fighting with Lebanon,” but insisted the two have “worked very well together” and that he liked the prime minister “a lot,” calling himself a “wartime president” and Netanyahu a “wartime prime minister”…

The United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is planning to build a multi-fuel pipeline that will allow gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to bypass the Strait of Hormuz…

In a rare moment of bipartisanship at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin agreed to work together to get delayed Nonprofit Security Grant Program FY 2025 grants “out the door as quickly as possible”; Murphy called the issue an area of “deep agreement,” with both pledging to get the number of funded applications “as high as we can”…

The leadership of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, whose members constitute nearly 45% of House Democrats, is encouraging members to vote for a war powers resolution led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) that aims to prevent any U.S. cooperation with or assistance for the Israeli operations in Lebanon, JI’s Marc Rod reports…

In an address at the gala of liberal organizing group T’ruah in New York City on Tuesday night, which was bookended by standing ovations, Mayor Zohran Mamdani repeatedly shouted out his candidate for Congress in the audience, former city Comptroller Brad Lander, and touted his proposal to pump an additional $26 million in city funds into his Office to Prevent Hate Crimes…

Jewish leaders and elected officials in New York are condemning the participation of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other far-right Israeli officials in Sunday’s Israel on Fifth parade, saying they did not have advance notice regarding the country’s delegation to the parade; Mark Treyger, the head of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, which organized the parade, told The New York Times that “there was a complete lack of transparency” with regards to the Israeli delegation, and that the Israeli consulate in New York refused to provide names of delegation members to the JCRC ahead of the parade…

Makan Delrahim, the chief legal officer of Paramount, told the Los Angeles Times that “some of these people” who oppose Paramount’s effort to acquire Warner Bros. Discover “are trying to inflict harm on this transaction, really because of their own antisemitic views”…

Longtime “60 Minutes” reporter Scott Pelley was fired by CBS after clashing with network executives, as well as the show’s new executive producer, Nick Bilton, at a staff meeting earlier this week…

A federal judge issued a temporary order blocking NOTUS from rebranding as The Star, following a lawsuit filed last week by Washington Star Publisher Dovid Efune after Efune acquired the outlet, which last published four decades ago, and relaunched it as a Substack…

The New York Times reviews The Fire Agent, David Baerwald’s semi-fictional account of his grandfather’s years as a spy for the U.S.…

U.K. Green Party leader Zack Polanski signed onto a petition calling on the government to investigate British-Israeli citizens who served in the IDF…

Israir said that a flight set to land in Ljubljana, Slovenia, was forced to reroute to Croatia mid-flight after being denied landing permissions by Slovenian authorities in a move the airline said was politically motivated…

The family of a British couple who was arrested last year in Iran and sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of espionage said that the two had lost an appeal to overturn their convictions…

Indonesia and Qatar are deepening defense ties, with plans to sign a defense cooperation agreement in the near future; earlier this week, Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with his Indonesia counterpart in Jakarta…

Career foreign service officer and diplomat Donald Bruce Cofman, who served as spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Israel from 1987 to 1991 and remained in his posting through the duration of the Gulf War, died at 87…