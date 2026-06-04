VOTED DOWN

House rejects Tlaib’s Lebanon war powers effort

House Democratic leadership opposed Tlaib’s resolution, but said they’ll support a different effort of hers to block U.S. support for Israeli operations against Hezbollah

The House rejected a war powers resolution by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Thursday that aimed to block U.S. support for Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, after House Democratic leaders publicly came out against the effort.

But the Democratic leaders said they would support a future effort by Tlaib along similar lines that will include carveouts for other U.S. operations inside Lebanon, indicating that Tlaib’s next effort is likely to pick up greater Democratic support.

The resolution failed by a vote of 324-92, with most votes in favor of the resolution coming from progressive House Democrats, though several more moderate lawmakers also voted in favor. The Congressional Progressive Caucus whipped in favor of the resolution. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was the only Republican who supported the effort, and 117 Democrats — a majority of the caucus — voted against it.

Reps. Betty McCollum (D-MN) and Derek Tran (D-CA) voted present.

Tlaib’s resolution, which directed the administration to “remove the United States Armed Forces from Lebanon” within seven days, aimed to cut off U.S. logistical and intelligence support for Israeli operations against Hezbollah. Tlaib has consistently ignored or downplayed Hezbollah’s role in the conflict, describing Israel’s operations as being against Lebanon and the Lebanese people writ large.

Democratic critics said that the legislation would also require the U.S. to remove military guards from its diplomatic facilities and U.S. servicemembers that train and advise the Lebanese Armed Forces. Tlaib insisted that other U.S. operations would be able to continue, in spite of the strict wording in her legislation that indicated they would be impacted.

House Democratic leaders Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said in a joint statement that they support efforts by the LAF to defeat Hezbollah — making no mention of Israel — and said that they “do not support any effort by the Trump administration to entangle the United States in a war in Lebanon or other parts of the Middle East.”

They said that, since there are no U.S. troops involved in hostilities in Lebanon, a more prudent path would be to pursue an alternative resolution Tlaib introduced, with support from Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The statement came after multiple days of behind-the-scenes wrangling and negotiations over the legislation.

Tlaib’s alternative resolution directs the administration to remove U.S. forces “from any hostilities in Lebanon” within seven days, and includes a specific carveout for diplomatic protection and cooperation with the LAF.

Despite introducing the alternative resolution herself, Tlaib said on X, “The people of Lebanon can’t wait another month for Congress to act.”

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), who said Tlaib denied him the opportunity to speak on the House floor on the legislation, emphasized in a video statement that the legislation might impact U.S. support for the LAF and U.S. diplomatic security and highlighted that Hezbollah is a threat to the Lebanese people, in addition to attacking Israel since early February.

“We need to find a path where Lebanon and Israel can live in peace, and this resolution doesn’t help us. It doesn’t send a message to the president or the Trump administration. It doesn’t send a message to the Netanyahu government,” Schneider said. “It sends a message to Lebanon and Hezbollah that what they’re doing is acceptable. It sends a message to the Lebanese people that once more they’re pawns in someone else’s fight.”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) told Jewish Insider, “The United States is not at war with Lebanon nor is there any indication that we’re going to war with Lebanon. So it’s an unnecessary war powers vote.”

Debate over the resolution on Tuesday turned heated when Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) accused Tlaib of “advocat[ing] for terrorists on a daily basis” and of “hang[ing] out with” with Hezbollah “butchers.”

His remarks were struck from the congressional record with an objection from Tlaib, but he said in a statement read out on the House floor by a colleague that he stood by his remarks.