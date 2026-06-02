CANDIDATE CONCERNS

Mamdani-backed House candidate has inflammatory past and extremist reading list

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s favored candidate to topple Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) has a history of extremist sentiments — with commentary assailing Israel, interracial relationships, “white liberals” and the U.S. flag and military.

Inflammatory posts by Darializa Avila Chevalier, that have received coverage in the New York Post, Politico, and AM New York, include: lambasting Black and Arab men for “fetishizing ugly colonizer women,” boasting of wiping her hand on the American flag, attacking former President Joe Biden as a “rapist,” declaring “f*** [Vice President] Kamala Harris,” demanding “No more police at all ever,” asserting Mayor Bill de Blasio “hates Black people” and is “a piece of shit” and calling American military veterans “child murderers” guilty of “war crimes.”

Jewish Insider reviewed additional tweets, including one announcing “I can’t stand white liberals” and another questioning whether watching a film with Israeli American actress Natalie Portman — a longtime critic of Israeli government policies and its leadership — would constitute “breaking the boycott.”

Her Twitter bio at the time of the latter tweet in 2019 was “how communist of you” and included the hashtag #FreePalestine. At the time, Avila Chevalier co-hosted a podcast called “They Are Just Deportees” with John Jay College instructor Nick Rodrigo, who attracted attention following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel when he offered multiple shout-outs at a rally to the Palestinian terrorists who murdered, sexually assaulted and abducted Israeli civilians.

“Shout out to the resistance! The resistance storming that wretched border wall on Oct. 7. They are doing their resistance and they are freeing themselves and in turn freeing us,” he said at the event.

Avila Chevalier herself later became a leader of Columbia University’s 2023 anti-Israel encampment movement.

Avila Chevalier did not respond to a question from JI about whether she agreed with this statement, or to any queries for this article. The Miami native recently told CNN, however, that she has “grown considerably” since writing many of her past posts.

But the candidate’s profile on The Story Graph, a social site page that allows users to share their reading habits, indicates an interest in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated Marxist terrorist group that participated in the 2023 assault. The page lists her as “Currently Reading” Primo Levi’s Survival in Auschwitz — and also The Trinity of Fundamentals, a novel by Wisam Rafeedie, a prominent PFLP member who once ran the organization’s publishing house.

The tome was translated and published by 1804 Books, an arm of the People’s Forum, itself part of Shanghai-based financier Neville “Roy” Singham’s international network of pro-China, pro-Russia, pro-Iran nonprofits.

Her “Recently Read” page, meanwhile, lists two books by PFLP spokesman Ghassan Kanafani. During Kanfani’s tenure, the PFLP became notorious for masterminding the slaughter of Israeli citizens and Puerto Rican Christian pilgrims at Lod Airport in 1972, and subsequently pioneering the terrorist practice of skyjacking.

Avila Chevalier is the latest and last of Mamdani’s endorsed congressional candidates, who also include Assemblymember Claire Valdez — seeking to succeed retiring Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) — and former city Comptroller Brad Lander, who is challenging Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY). Primary day is June 23.