Time ticking for Trump to fill key ambassador posts
Plus, Rubio, Shapiro show momentum in new 2028 polling
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the Democratic Socialists of America’s efforts to boost affiliated candidates in New York City’s congressional primaries next month, and talk to the State Department’s Sarah Rogers about the Trump administration’s moves to fight antisemitism while preserving free speech protections. We report on NY-15 candidate Michael Blake’s endorsement from a group that attacked incumbent Rep. Ritchie Torres over his “Jewish donors,” and cover President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he may not agree to a deal to end the war with Iran absent commitments from Gulf states to join the Abraham Accords. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Eyal Shani, Ron Baron and Tali Farhadian.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Kuwait said that it activated its air defenses overnight in response to what it called “hostile missile and drone threats,” without identifying the source of the attacks. The announcement from Kuwait’s armed forces came hours after the U.S. struck Iranian attack drones in the Strait of Hormuz — the second time in three days that the U.S. has conducted strikes on Iranian targets — and Islamic Republic forces fired on four ships attempting to traverse the strait.
- U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is slated to deliver the commencement address at Yeshiva University at the school’s graduation ceremony this afternoon.
- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is scheduled to appear with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch today to brief media about security ahead of Sunday’s Israel Day on Fifth parade.
- The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is holding its annual Only in America Gala tonight in New York, honoring Jane and Stuart Weitzman.
- Democratic Senate candidates in Michigan will square off in a debate this afternoon at the Mackinac Policy Conference.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MARC ROD AND MATTHEW SHEA
We reported earlier this month on the series of vacancies in key ambassador-level posts throughout the Middle East — in countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq and Kuwait. A senior State Department post overseeing Middle East issues also remains vacant, after the previous nominee was blocked by lawmakers.
At this point, time is running short for President Donald Trump to fill any of those vacant posts before the confirmation process potentially becomes more difficult in the Senate after the midterm elections.
Processing the nominations will take time: The chamber is set to be out of session for significant portions of the next few months. And there will be various other critical bills — including government funding, the annual defense bill and a potential third reconciliation package, to process on the Senate floor. Even ahead of floor proceedings, the vetting process in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee can, itself, take months before nominees appear for a confirmation hearing.
If Trump seeks to fill these posts, it will likely be in the administration’s interest to do so before the end of the current Congress, as GOP control of the Senate for the final two years of Trump’s term is not assured, and even if Republicans retain the majority, it could be with an even smaller margin.
It’s not just Democrats who have proven to be an obstacle to some of the administration’s picks. Amer Ghalib, Trump’s original nominee to be ambassador to Kuwait, was blocked by Republicans over his history of antisemitism, among other issues. And Joel Rayburn, tapped for a top Middle East job in the State Department, was blocked by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who also slowed down proceedings for U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz.
That said, it’s not clear whether the administration will prioritize filling these vacancies. Earlier this month, experts told Jewish Insider that the White House has seemed content to vest responsibility for broad Middle East portfolios within a tight circle of personal allies of the president, including White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack — whose role has particularly concerned some Republicans. Many experts have argued that leaving the positions open is unwise and risks harming U.S. influence and diplomacy in the region.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told JI that “the department has confidence in our ability to communicate with our counterparts around the world and advance the national interest.”
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
DSA quietly poised to make inroads in NYC’s congressional delegation
As an emboldened socialist wing of the Democratic Party gains traction across New York City in the aftermath of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s victory, Jewish leaders and moderate officials are bracing for the possibility of multiple upsets in key House races that could reshape the ideological orientation of the state’s congressional delegation, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
State of play: Three races have drawn heightened attention in recent weeks, including a marquee House contest playing out largely in progressive Brooklyn where Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) is seeking to fend off a serious challenge from former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. Meanwhile, in upper Manhattan and the Bronx, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) is facing what looks like an increasingly credible challenge from an anti-Israel organizer. And in the race to replace retiring Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), her favored primary candidate is struggling to compete against a democratic socialist endorsed by Mamdani.