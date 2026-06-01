BEIRUT BREAKTHROUGH

Trump brokers partial Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, averting planned Beirut escalation

According to Trump and Netanyahu, Israel will refrain from striking Beirut but continues to operate in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah has agreed to cease its attacks against northern Israel

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel would not carry out strikes against Hezbollah in Beirut in exchange for the terror group halting its persistent attacks on northern Israel and IDF soldiers, cutting off imminent Israeli plans to expand its operations against Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social where he touted successful phone calls earlier Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “highly placed representatives” representing Hezbollah. In a subsequent post, he added that he had asked Netanyahu “not to go into a major raid of Beirut” and Netanyahu “turned his Troops around.” Hezbollah likewise “agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers.”

“Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for an ETERNITY!” Trump wrote.

Netanyahu, who had said in a video statement hours earlier that he had “instructed the IDF to strike terrorist targets in Beirut,” seemingly confirmed the deal, saying after Trump’s announcement that Israel would stop firing on Hezbollah targets in the capital for as long as the terrorist group ceased its attacks on Israel.

“I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop firing at our cities and civilians, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut. This position remains unchanged,” Netanyahu said. “At the same time, the IDF will continue operating in southern Lebanon as planned.”

The Lebanese Embassy in Washington said on Monday that, “Lebanese authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah’s agreement to the U.S. proposal calling for a mutual cessation of attacks.”

The embassy said the “scope of the ceasefire” will “subsequently [be] expanded to encompass the entirety of Lebanese territory,” a provision that Netanyahu made no mention of.

The announcement came hours after Iranian state media reported that Tehran had suspended peace talks with the U.S. over Israel’s expanding military campaign in Lebanon. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X on Monday that, “a ceasefire between Iran and the United States constitutes, without any ambiguity, a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon.”

Trump dismissed this reporting, writing on Truth Social that “talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”